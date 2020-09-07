NCERT Book for Class 8 Civics (Social and Political Life-III) - All Chapters

NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science Civics is available here in its latest form for the current academic session 2020-2021. This textbook is best to develop a clear understanding of all concepts involved in the subject. You can easily access chapter-wise PDF of NCERT Book for Class 8 Civics (Social and Political Life - III) by clicking the links provided in the table given below.

NCERT Book for Class 8 Civics clearly explains the social and political structure of India. It covers a wide range of topics like details of the constitution of India, secularism, judiciary system, public facilities, etc. All these topics and related concepts are explained in detail with the help of appropriate examples. In addition, each chapter of the Class 8 Civics NCERT Book has some exercise questions which are meant to test a student's knowledge. Students must try to answer all these questions if they really want to score good marks in exams. They can also refer to the NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh to know precise and simple answers to all questions. All these solutions are prepared by the subject experts.

Chapter 1 - The Indian Constitution

Chapter 2 - Understanding Secularism

Chapter 3 - Why Do We Need A Parliament

Chapter 4 - Understanding Laws

Chapter 5 - Judiciary

Chapter 6 - Understanding Our Criminal Justice System

Chapter 7 - Understanding Marginalisation

Chapter 8 - Confronting Marginalisation

Chapter 9 - Public Facilities

Chapter 10 - Law and Social Justice

CBSE always recommends al its students and teachers to use only the NCERT books for covering the course in the most productive manner. These books are not only helpful for preparing the school exams but are also best to crack various competitive tests. So, students must make it a habit to read NCERT books only and solve all the exercise questions regularly.

