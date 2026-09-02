Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Maharashtra Counselling Closing Ranks

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 closing ranks range between 5687 to 204871 for all categories. The medical college is among the top choices for admission to MBBS program, and offers strict competition for candidates to get admission. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and are permanent residents in the region can appear for the 85% reservation. The provided table for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year ranks officially released by the Maharashtra State CET, will help candidates from different categories figure out the seat options

Check: Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Closing Ranks

Candidates can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College under state quota seat. The closing rank for general category stands between 4913 and 5687.