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Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Maharashtra Counselling Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 19:07 IST

Candidates can find the expected Round 2 closing ranks for Lokmanya Tilak Medical College's MBBS program based on Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling. It includes category-wise cutoff ranges for 2026, alongside previous year's Round 2 and current year's Round 1 ranks for comparison.

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Maharashtra Counselling Closing Ranks
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Maharashtra Counselling Closing Ranks

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 closing ranks range between 5687 to 204871 for all categories. The medical college is among the top choices for admission to MBBS program, and offers strict competition for candidates to get admission. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and are permanent residents in the region can appear for the 85% reservation. The provided table for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year ranks officially released by the Maharashtra State CET, will help candidates from different categories figure out the seat options

Check: Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Closing Ranks

Candidates can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College under state quota seat. The closing rank for general category stands between 4913 and 5687. 

College

Quota

Category

2026 Expected R2

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

OPEN

4913 - 5687

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

OBC

14731 - 17283

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

EWS

23817 - 27463

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

SC

66217 - 74583

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

ST

179637 - 204871

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find last year’s Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The admission during last year closed at 4843 for general category. 

College Name

Quota

Category

Closing Rank

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

OPEN

4843

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

OBC

16151

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

EWS

20748

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

SC

71478

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

ST

229124

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat under state quota provided below. The admission opened at 2039 and closed at 4886 for general category. 

College Name

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

OPEN

2039

4886

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

EWS

18344

23775

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

SC

44597

65934

Tilak MC MUMBAI

Maharashtra State

ST

149057

179010

Also Check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 19:07 IST

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