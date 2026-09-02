Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Maharashtra Counselling Closing Ranks
Candidates can find the expected Round 2 closing ranks for Lokmanya Tilak Medical College's MBBS program based on Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling. It includes category-wise cutoff ranges for 2026, alongside previous year's Round 2 and current year's Round 1 ranks for comparison.
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 closing ranks range between 5687 to 204871 for all categories. The medical college is among the top choices for admission to MBBS program, and offers strict competition for candidates to get admission. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2026 exam and are permanent residents in the region can appear for the 85% reservation. The provided table for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks, along with previous year ranks officially released by the Maharashtra State CET, will help candidates from different categories figure out the seat options
Check: Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Top 15 Colleges Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Closing Ranks
Candidates can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College under state quota seat. The closing rank for general category stands between 4913 and 5687.
|
College
|
Quota
|
Category
|
2026 Expected R2
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
4913 - 5687
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
OBC
|
14731 - 17283
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
23817 - 27463
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
66217 - 74583
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
179637 - 204871
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Closing Ranks
Candidates can find last year’s Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The admission during last year closed at 4843 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
4843
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
OBC
|
16151
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
20748
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
71478
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
229124
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seat under state quota provided below. The admission opened at 2039 and closed at 4886 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
OPEN
|
2039
|
4886
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
EWS
|
18344
|
23775
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
SC
|
44597
|
65934
|
Tilak MC MUMBAI
|
Maharashtra State
|
ST
|
149057
|
179010
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.