Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional merit list for the various courses in the Agriculture Education such as B.Sc.(Honours)(Agriculture), B.Sc.(Honours)(Horticulture), B.Sc.(Honours)(Forestry), B.F.Sc.(Fisheries), B.Tech.(Bio-Technology), B.Tech.(Food Technology), B.Tech.(Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc.(Honours)(Community Science), and B.Sc.(Honours) Agri.Business Management). These courses are being offered by the state's four agricultural universities. The students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the provisional merit list from the official website. The CET Cell has also released the list for the candidates whose result is on hold and has provided the remarks/ reasoning for hold.

The students who have appeared for the Agriculture UG entrance examination conducted by MAH CET can download the provisional merit list from the direct link provided below.

Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026 Download Link

How to Download Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026

To download the Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List, the students can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “Admission Portal A.Y. 2026-27”.

Go to the Agriculture Education section and click on the “Agriculture & Allied Courses”.

In the notification section, click on the Provisional Merit List link.

The merit list pdf will open on your screen.

Check either through your name or roll number.