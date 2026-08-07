Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026: Download Provisional List at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Maharashtra Agriculture UG merit list on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org on 06 August. The candidates who have participated in the entrance examination can check this article to get the direct link to download the merit list pdf.
Key Points
- Maharashtra CET Cell released the provisional merit list for Agri UG courses.
- The merit list is for the 2026 academic year's various UG agriculture courses.
- Students can download the provisional merit list from cetcell.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the provisional merit list for the various courses in the Agriculture Education such as B.Sc.(Honours)(Agriculture), B.Sc.(Honours)(Horticulture), B.Sc.(Honours)(Forestry), B.F.Sc.(Fisheries), B.Tech.(Bio-Technology), B.Tech.(Food Technology), B.Tech.(Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc.(Honours)(Community Science), and B.Sc.(Honours) Agri.Business Management). These courses are being offered by the state's four agricultural universities. The students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the provisional merit list from the official website. The CET Cell has also released the list for the candidates whose result is on hold and has provided the remarks/ reasoning for hold.
Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026 Download Link
The students who have appeared for the Agriculture UG entrance examination conducted by MAH CET can download the provisional merit list from the direct link provided below.
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Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026
How to Download Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List 2026
To download the Maharashtra Agriculture UG Merit List, the students can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
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On the homepage, click on the “Admission Portal A.Y. 2026-27”.
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Go to the Agriculture Education section and click on the “Agriculture & Allied Courses”.
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In the notification section, click on the Provisional Merit List link.
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The merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Check either through your name or roll number.
Details Mentioned in the MAHA CET Agriculture UG Merit List 2026
The following details are mentioned in the MAHA CET Agriculture UG merit list 2026:
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Application No
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Candidate Name
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Category
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Gender
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Other Reservation
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HSC
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No. of Attempt
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SSC
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DOB
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University Name
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Application Form Submitted Date and time
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Course-Wise Details such as:
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Merit Number
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Total Points
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CET
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Weight Points
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HSC Group
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