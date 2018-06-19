Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download the latest and updated Class 12 Information Technology syllabus for Arts, Commerce and Science streams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Just two months are left in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams, and most students have finished their preparations and begun revision. However, knowing the correct exam syllabus is also important. On that note, we bring you the latest Information Technology syllabus released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th HSC students.

Information Technology is a subject of utmost importance in today’s digital world. The Maharashtra State Board also emphasizes the essential concepts and their practical applications in the HSC Information Technology syllabus. Information Technology can be opted by the students of arts, commerce and science streams. The HSC class 12th IT syllabus is different for all three streams. We have covered all three HSC Information Technology syllabi here.

You can check out the Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology syllabus 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science below. below. The PDF link is attached at the end of the article.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus for Class 12

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Science

Chapters

Detailed Syllabus

Chapter 1: Web Publishing
  • HTML Page Frames
  • Image Mapping
  • Forms and Form Objects
  • Inserting Sound and Video
  • Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
  • Cross-Browser Testing
  • Introduction to CSS
  • Web Server

Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
  • Moral, Ethics and Law
  • Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
  • Information Service
  • Code and guidelines of ethics
  • Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
  • Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
  • Ten Commandments of Computing
  • Security, Privacy and Control
  • Intellectual Property Rights

Chapter 3: E-Commerce
  • Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
  • Trade Cycle
  • Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
  • Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits
  • Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective
  • EDI Security

Chapter 4: Client Side Scripting using JavaScript
  • Difference in Client and Server Side Scripting
  • JavaScript as universal Client Side scripting language
  • The Document Object Model
  • JavaScript events and event handling
  • Simple JavaScript programs

Chapter 5: ASP.NET (using Visual Basic.NET)
  • Introduction and Use of Web Applications, introduction to .net framework
  • Introduction to ASP.net
  • Introduction to the Visual Studio 2008/ 2010 IDE and Source View Control Class
  • Web Server Controls
  • HTML Server Controls
  • Validation Server Controls
  • Components and Applications
  • Introduction to Applications and State Management

Chapter 6: Database Concepts and interaction with ASP.NET
  • Microsoft Access Table Relationships, Queries and Query types
  • Introduction to Reports
  • Introduction to SQL and comparison with Access
  • Introduction to data Access with ASP.NET
  • Connected Data Access and Disconnected Data Architecture, ADO.NET Objects
  • The Access Data Source Control, its properties and use

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Arts

Chapters

Detailed Syllabus

Chapter 1: Web Publishing
  • HTML Page Frames
  • Image Mapping
  • Forms and Form Objects
  • Inserting Sound and Video
  • Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
  • Cross-Browser Testing
  • Introduction to CSS
  • Web Server

Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
  • Moral, Ethics and Law
  • Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
  • Information Service
  • Code and guidelines of ethics
  • Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
  • Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
  • Ten Commandments of Computing
  • Security, Privacy and Control
  • Intellectual Property Rights

Chapter 3: E-Commerce
  • Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
  • Trade Cycle
  • Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
  • Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits
  • Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective
  • EDI Security

Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking
  • Communication and Network Technologies
  • Internet, Network Communication and Protocols
  • Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards
  • Network Architecture Relationships and Features
  • Cable Topologies
  • Network Hardware

Chapter 5: DTP using Adobe InDesign
  • Document Setup and working environment
  • Creating Frames, Moving Objects, Selection Techniques
  • Working with Text
  • Character Settings
  • Paragraph Settings Working with Images in InDesign
  • The Pages Panel
  • Working with tables
  • Exporting to PDF

Chapter 6: Adobe Acrobat
  • Concept of PDF, applications, features, ability to embed images and fonts etc.
  • Adobe PDF Writer Printer and PDF Conversion Settings
  • The Adobe Acrobat Program, Features and Tools
  • Document Security Options

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Commerce

Chapters

Detailed Syllabus

Chapter 1: Web Publishing
  • HTML Page Frames
  • Image Mapping
  • Forms and Form Objects
  • Inserting Sound and Video
  • Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
  • Cross-Browser Testing
  • Introduction to CSS
  • Web Server

Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
  • Moral, Ethics and Law
  • Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
  • Information Service
  • Code and guidelines of ethics
  • Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
  • Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
  • Ten Commandments of Computing
  • Security, Privacy and Control
  • Intellectual Property Rights

Chapter 3: E-Commerce
  • Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
  • Trade Cycle
  • Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
  • Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective EDI Security

Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking
  • Communication and Network Technologies
  • Internet, Network Communication and Protocols
  • Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards
  • Network Architecture Relationships and Features
  • Cable Topologies
  • Network Hardware

Chapter 5: Data Management using Access
  • Microsoft Access and its main features, Database Concepts
  • Opening existing Databases
  • Working with Tables
  • Introduction to Forms and working with forms
  • Table Relationships (one-to-one and many-to-many) Queries, Query types, creation of Query manually as well as using wizard, calculations using queries
  • Introduction to Reports and working with Reports

Chapter 6: Tally
  • Creating and configuring Company Menus related to
  • Working with Groups and Ledgers
  • Study of Cost Centers and Vouchers
  • Printing Purchase orders, Sales orders and Invoice
  • Study of Trial Balance, Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account

Information Technology is a challenging subject but is important to get ahead of the competition in these days. Information Technology is plays an important role in careers of all streams, be it arts, commerce or science. Hopefully, students will work hard and succeed in the Maharashtra Board HSC Information Technology Exams.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Board Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12th Syllabus of All Subjects in PDF

 

