Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download the latest and updated Class 12 Information Technology syllabus for Arts, Commerce and Science streams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Just two months are left in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams, and most students have finished their preparations and begun revision. However, knowing the correct exam syllabus is also important. On that note, we bring you the latest Information Technology syllabus released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th HSC students.

Information Technology is a subject of utmost importance in today’s digital world. The Maharashtra State Board also emphasizes the essential concepts and their practical applications in the HSC Information Technology syllabus. Information Technology can be opted by the students of arts, commerce and science streams. The HSC class 12th IT syllabus is different for all three streams. We have covered all three HSC Information Technology syllabi here.

You can check out the Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology syllabus 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science below. below. The PDF link is attached at the end of the article.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus for Class 12

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Science

Chapters Detailed Syllabus Chapter 1: Web Publishing HTML Page Frames

Image Mapping

Forms and Form Objects

Inserting Sound and Video

Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts

Cross-Browser Testing

Introduction to CSS

Web Server Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics Moral, Ethics and Law

Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business

Information Service

Code and guidelines of ethics

Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000

Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch

Ten Commandments of Computing

Security, Privacy and Control

Intellectual Property Rights Chapter 3: E-Commerce Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition

Trade Cycle

Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future

Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits

Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective

EDI Security Chapter 4: Client Side Scripting using JavaScript Difference in Client and Server Side Scripting

JavaScript as universal Client Side scripting language

The Document Object Model

JavaScript events and event handling

Simple JavaScript programs Chapter 5: ASP.NET (using Visual Basic.NET) Introduction and Use of Web Applications, introduction to .net framework

Introduction to ASP.net

Introduction to the Visual Studio 2008/ 2010 IDE and Source View Control Class

Web Server Controls

HTML Server Controls

Validation Server Controls

Components and Applications

Introduction to Applications and State Management Chapter 6: Database Concepts and interaction with ASP.NET Microsoft Access Table Relationships, Queries and Query types

Introduction to Reports

Introduction to SQL and comparison with Access

Introduction to data Access with ASP.NET

Connected Data Access and Disconnected Data Architecture, ADO.NET Objects

The Access Data Source Control, its properties and use

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Arts–

Chapters Detailed Syllabus Chapter 1: Web Publishing HTML Page Frames

Image Mapping

Forms and Form Objects

Inserting Sound and Video

Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts

Cross-Browser Testing

Introduction to CSS

Web Server Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics Moral, Ethics and Law

Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business

Information Service

Code and guidelines of ethics

Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000

Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch

Ten Commandments of Computing

Security, Privacy and Control

Intellectual Property Rights Chapter 3: E-Commerce Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition

Trade Cycle

Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future

Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits

Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective

EDI Security Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking Communication and Network Technologies

Internet, Network Communication and Protocols

Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards

Network Architecture Relationships and Features

Cable Topologies

Network Hardware Chapter 5: DTP using Adobe InDesign Document Setup and working environment

Creating Frames, Moving Objects, Selection Techniques

Working with Text

Character Settings

Paragraph Settings Working with Images in InDesign

The Pages Panel

Working with tables

Exporting to PDF Chapter 6: Adobe Acrobat Concept of PDF, applications, features, ability to embed images and fonts etc.

Adobe PDF Writer Printer and PDF Conversion Settings

The Adobe Acrobat Program, Features and Tools

Document Security Options

Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Commerce–

Chapters Detailed Syllabus Chapter 1: Web Publishing HTML Page Frames

Image Mapping

Forms and Form Objects

Inserting Sound and Video

Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts

Cross-Browser Testing

Introduction to CSS

Web Server Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics Moral, Ethics and Law

Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business

Information Service

Code and guidelines of ethics

Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000

Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch

Ten Commandments of Computing

Security, Privacy and Control

Intellectual Property Rights Chapter 3: E-Commerce Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition

Trade Cycle

Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future

Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective EDI Security Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking Communication and Network Technologies

Internet, Network Communication and Protocols

Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards

Network Architecture Relationships and Features

Cable Topologies

Network Hardware Chapter 5: Data Management using Access Microsoft Access and its main features, Database Concepts

Opening existing Databases

Working with Tables

Introduction to Forms and working with forms

Table Relationships (one-to-one and many-to-many) Queries, Query types, creation of Query manually as well as using wizard, calculations using queries

Introduction to Reports and working with Reports Chapter 6: Tally Creating and configuring Company Menus related to

Working with Groups and Ledgers

Study of Cost Centers and Vouchers

Printing Purchase orders, Sales orders and Invoice

Study of Trial Balance, Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account

Information Technology is a challenging subject but is important to get ahead of the competition in these days. Information Technology is plays an important role in careers of all streams, be it arts, commerce or science. Hopefully, students will work hard and succeed in the Maharashtra Board HSC Information Technology Exams.

