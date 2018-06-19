Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Information Technology Syllabus PDF
Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Download the latest and updated Class 12 Information Technology syllabus for Arts, Commerce and Science streams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.
Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus 2023: Just two months are left in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams, and most students have finished their preparations and begun revision. However, knowing the correct exam syllabus is also important. On that note, we bring you the latest Information Technology syllabus released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th HSC students.
Information Technology is a subject of utmost importance in today’s digital world. The Maharashtra State Board also emphasizes the essential concepts and their practical applications in the HSC Information Technology syllabus. Information Technology can be opted by the students of arts, commerce and science streams. The HSC class 12th IT syllabus is different for all three streams. We have covered all three HSC Information Technology syllabi here.
You can check out the Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology syllabus 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science below. below. The PDF link is attached at the end of the article.
Maharashtra State Board HSC Information Technology Syllabus for Class 12
Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Science
Chapters
Detailed Syllabus
Chapter 1: Web Publishing
HTML Page Frames
Image Mapping
Forms and Form Objects
Inserting Sound and Video
Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
Cross-Browser Testing
Introduction to CSS
Web Server
Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
Moral, Ethics and Law
Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
Information Service
Code and guidelines of ethics
Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
Ten Commandments of Computing
Security, Privacy and Control
Intellectual Property Rights
Chapter 3: E-Commerce
Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
Trade Cycle
Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits
Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective
EDI Security
Chapter 4: Client Side Scripting using JavaScript
Difference in Client and Server Side Scripting
JavaScript as universal Client Side scripting language
The Document Object Model
JavaScript events and event handling
Simple JavaScript programs
Chapter 5: ASP.NET (using Visual Basic.NET)
Introduction and Use of Web Applications, introduction to .net framework
Introduction to ASP.net
Introduction to the Visual Studio 2008/ 2010 IDE and Source View Control Class
Web Server Controls
HTML Server Controls
Validation Server Controls
Components and Applications
Introduction to Applications and State Management
Chapter 6: Database Concepts and interaction with ASP.NET
Microsoft Access Table Relationships, Queries and Query types
Introduction to Reports
Introduction to SQL and comparison with Access
Introduction to data Access with ASP.NET
Connected Data Access and Disconnected Data Architecture, ADO.NET Objects
The Access Data Source Control, its properties and use
Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Arts–
Chapters
Detailed Syllabus
Chapter 1: Web Publishing
HTML Page Frames
Image Mapping
Forms and Form Objects
Inserting Sound and Video
Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
Cross-Browser Testing
Introduction to CSS
Web Server
Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
Moral, Ethics and Law
Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
Information Service
Code and guidelines of ethics
Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
Ten Commandments of Computing
Security, Privacy and Control
Intellectual Property Rights
Chapter 3: E-Commerce
Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
Trade Cycle
Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits
Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective
EDI Security
Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking
Communication and Network Technologies
Internet, Network Communication and Protocols
Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards
Paragraph Settings Working with Images in InDesign
The Pages Panel
Working with tables
Exporting to PDF
Chapter 6: Adobe Acrobat
Concept of PDF, applications, features, ability to embed images and fonts etc.
Adobe PDF Writer Printer and PDF Conversion Settings
The Adobe Acrobat Program, Features and Tools
Document Security Options
Maharashtra Board Syllabus for Information Technology for Class 12th Commerce–
Chapters
Detailed Syllabus
Chapter 1: Web Publishing
HTML Page Frames
Image Mapping
Forms and Form Objects
Inserting Sound and Video
Use of Unicode and Indian Language Fonts
Cross-Browser Testing
Introduction to CSS
Web Server
Chapter 2: Cyber Laws and Ethics
Moral, Ethics and Law
Ethics Culture and ethics for computer users, professionals and business
Information Service
Code and guidelines of ethics
Introduction to cyber laws and IT Act of India 2000
Digital Signature, Electronic Records Attribution, acknowledgement and dispatch
Ten Commandments of Computing
Security, Privacy and Control
Intellectual Property Rights
Chapter 3: E-Commerce
Electronic Commerce-Scope, Definition
Trade Cycle
Electronic market - Usage, Advantages and Disadvantages, Future
Electronic Data Interchange Definition, Benefits Internet Commerce, e-Commerce in Perspective EDI Security
Chapter 4: Introduction to Networking
Communication and Network Technologies
Internet, Network Communication and Protocols
Transmission Media Communication over Wires and Cables, Wireless Communication and Standards
Network Architecture Relationships and Features
Cable Topologies
Network Hardware
Chapter 5: Data Management using Access
Microsoft Access and its main features, Database Concepts
Opening existing Databases
Working with Tables
Introduction to Forms and working with forms
Table Relationships (one-to-one and many-to-many) Queries, Query types, creation of Query manually as well as using wizard, calculations using queries
Introduction to Reports and working with Reports
Chapter 6: Tally
Creating and configuring Company Menus related to
Working with Groups and Ledgers
Study of Cost Centers and Vouchers
Printing Purchase orders, Sales orders and Invoice
Study of Trial Balance, Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account
Information Technology is a challenging subject but is important to get ahead of the competition in these days. Information Technology is plays an important role in careers of all streams, be it arts, commerce or science. Hopefully, students will work hard and succeed in the Maharashtra Board HSC Information Technology Exams.
