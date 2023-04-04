JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest 12th Result News and Updates Here

Maharashtra Class HSC Result 2023 Date and Time:  Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Candidates can check here the date and time for the Maharashtra class 12th result 2023.

Get here latest updates and news for Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2023
Get here latest updates and news for Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2023

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 soon. The board conducted the Maharashtra 12th exams for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 on the official website of the board. To check the Maharashtra 12th results students can enter the HSC roll number in the result link given on the official website. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 2023. According to the datesheet released, the Maharashtra Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The confirmed date and time for the release of the Maharashtra 12th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Online? 

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra board official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result link

Step 3: Enter the Class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 for further reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation 

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 re-evaluation process will be conducted shortly after the board announces the result. The board conducts the re-evaluation of answer sheets for students who want to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny in case of errors. Candidates can apply through the application form available on the official website of the Maharashtra board. The results of the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced soon. 

Maharashtra HSC Compartment Result 2023 

Maharashtra Board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed on the first attempt. Students can apply for the compartment exams through the link given on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC compartment exam applications will be released on the official website of the board. The results of the Maharashtra 12th compartment exams will be announced shortly after. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Maharashtra HSC statistics include the data of the performance of the students in the class 12 board exams. Students can check the statistics from the previous year below. 

Stream

No of registration

Total registration

14,59,664

Number of Boys

7,92,780

Number of Girls

6,64,441

Science

6,60,780

Commerce

4,04,761

Arts

3,45,532

Skill based vocational

42,959

ITI

3261

Total Students

14,57,293

Overall Pass Percentage

94.22%

Pass Percentage of Boys

93.29%

Pass Percentage of Girls

95.35%

Maharashtra HSC Grading System For Class 12 

Maharashtra Board follows a grading system in the form of divisions. The divisions based on the marks is provided below.

Marks

Grade

75% and above

Distinction

60% and above

First Division

45% to 59%

Second Division

35% to 44%

Pass Grade

Below 35%

Failed

Official Links To Check 12th Maharashtra Result 2023

Maharashtra Board officials will be announcing the HSC class 12 results 2023 on the official website soon. The board will announce the results on the official website and through the result portal.

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in

FAQ

When will the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 be conducted?

Maharashtra 12th compartment exams will be conducted after the board results are announced. The details of the exams will be provided on the official website shortly.

What if I am unable to pass one subject in Maharashtra 12th result 2023?

If a candidate is unable to pass the exams on the first attempt, the board will be conducting the compartment exams for the students. Candidates can appear for the compartment exams to improve their scores.

How to check Maharashtra 12th result 2023?

To check the Maharashtra 12th Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link.

What is the Maharashtra 12th result 2023 passing criteria?

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks aggregate in the Maharashtra board exams to be considered as passed.

What is the expected Maharashtra HSC Result Date and Time?

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be announced by May-June 2023. The confirmed date and time for the announcement of the result will be announced soon.

When will Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 be declared?

Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next