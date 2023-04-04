Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest 12th Result News and Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 soon. The board conducted the Maharashtra 12th exams for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
Candidates can check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 on the official website of the board. To check the Maharashtra 12th results students can enter the HSC roll number in the result link given on the official website. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 2023. According to the datesheet released, the Maharashtra Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The confirmed date and time for the release of the Maharashtra 12th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon.
How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Online?
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra board official website
Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result link
Step 3: Enter the Class 12 roll number in the link given
Step 4: Download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 for further reference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 re-evaluation process will be conducted shortly after the board announces the result. The board conducts the re-evaluation of answer sheets for students who want to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny in case of errors. Candidates can apply through the application form available on the official website of the Maharashtra board. The results of the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced soon.
Maharashtra HSC Compartment Result 2023
Maharashtra Board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed on the first attempt. Students can apply for the compartment exams through the link given on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC compartment exam applications will be released on the official website of the board. The results of the Maharashtra 12th compartment exams will be announced shortly after.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
Maharashtra HSC statistics include the data of the performance of the students in the class 12 board exams. Students can check the statistics from the previous year below.
|
Stream
|
No of registration
|
Total registration
|
14,59,664
|
Number of Boys
|
7,92,780
|
Number of Girls
|
6,64,441
|
Science
|
6,60,780
|
Commerce
|
4,04,761
|
Arts
|
3,45,532
|
Skill based vocational
|
42,959
|
ITI
|
3261
|
Total Students
|
14,57,293
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
94.22%
|
Pass Percentage of Boys
|
93.29%
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
95.35%
Maharashtra HSC Grading System For Class 12
Maharashtra Board follows a grading system in the form of divisions. The divisions based on the marks is provided below.
|
Marks
|
Grade
|
75% and above
|
Distinction
|
60% and above
|
First Division
|
45% to 59%
|
Second Division
|
35% to 44%
|
Pass Grade
|
Below 35%
|
Failed
Official Links To Check 12th Maharashtra Result 2023
Maharashtra Board officials will be announcing the HSC class 12 results 2023 on the official website soon. The board will announce the results on the official website and through the result portal.
- mahahsscboard.in
- mahresult.nic.in