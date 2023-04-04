Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest 12th Result News and Updates Here

Maharashtra Class HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Candidates can check here the date and time for the Maharashtra class 12th result 2023.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date & Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 soon. The board conducted the Maharashtra 12th exams for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 on the official website of the board. To check the Maharashtra 12th results students can enter the HSC roll number in the result link given on the official website. The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 2023. According to the datesheet released, the Maharashtra Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The confirmed date and time for the release of the Maharashtra 12th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Online?

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 will be announced on the website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra board official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result link

Step 3: Enter the Class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 for further reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 re-evaluation process will be conducted shortly after the board announces the result. The board conducts the re-evaluation of answer sheets for students who want to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny in case of errors. Candidates can apply through the application form available on the official website of the Maharashtra board. The results of the class 12 re-evaluation process will be announced soon.

Maharashtra HSC Compartment Result 2023

Maharashtra Board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed on the first attempt. Students can apply for the compartment exams through the link given on the official website. The Maharashtra HSC compartment exam applications will be released on the official website of the board. The results of the Maharashtra 12th compartment exams will be announced shortly after.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Maharashtra HSC statistics include the data of the performance of the students in the class 12 board exams. Students can check the statistics from the previous year below.

Stream No of registration Total registration 14,59,664 Number of Boys 7,92,780 Number of Girls 6,64,441 Science 6,60,780 Commerce 4,04,761 Arts 3,45,532 Skill based vocational 42,959 ITI 3261 Total Students 14,57,293 Overall Pass Percentage 94.22% Pass Percentage of Boys 93.29% Pass Percentage of Girls 95.35%

Maharashtra HSC Grading System For Class 12

Maharashtra Board follows a grading system in the form of divisions. The divisions based on the marks is provided below.

Marks Grade 75% and above Distinction 60% and above First Division 45% to 59% Second Division 35% to 44% Pass Grade Below 35% Failed

Official Links To Check 12th Maharashtra Result 2023

Maharashtra Board officials will be announcing the HSC class 12 results 2023 on the official website soon. The board will announce the results on the official website and through the result portal.