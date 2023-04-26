Manabadi AP Inter Re-Evaluation 2023 Dates Released, Check Details Here

BIEAP Inter results have been released on the official website, however, all those first and second-year students who are not happy with their grades can apply for revaluation. The online portal to submit for rechecking is available on the website.

Manabadi AP Inter Re-Evaluation 2023 Dates: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the dates for re-evaluation or rechecking against exams that were held in 2023. The board will begin the process tomorrow i.e. April 27, 2023.

Moreover, the students who appeared for 1st and 2nd-year exams will be able to submit applications for reassessments in online mode. All those candidates who think that their scorecards are not satisfactory can apply within the stipulated time frame.

While the result is out, view and download it provided on the official website by filling out the login credentials. As per the estimates, around 10,03,990 students gave their examination organised across 1,489 centres in the Andhra Pradesh state. Marks can be officially checked at manabadi.com and bie.ap.gov.in.

Manabadi AP Inter Result Re-Evaluation 2023

Students wishing for better marks can apply for re-evaluation for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams. Here are the important dates that can be followed to participate in further procedures.

Events Dates Opening date for rechecking application April 27 2023 Closing date for rechecking application May 06 2023

Who should apply for BIEAP Re-Evaluation 2023?

After downloading the AP Inter results 2023, students of the first and second years who are disappointed with their scores have the option of applying for re-evaluation or rechecking. This will be considered the last chance failing to which no further process will be conducted by the state institution.

The reports came that the passing percentage for the first year was 61% whereas for the second year, it was 72%. Students who stand a chance to pass or might gain better marks can apply within the allotted time period on the website.