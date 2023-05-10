TS SSC Results 2023 OUT at bse.telangana.gov.in: 86% Overall Pass Percentage, Check Manabadi Telangana 10th Results

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2023 has been announced at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Check Download Link for Telangana 10th Result, Passing percentage, Toppers List, Supplementary List and Other Details Here

Manabadi TS SSC Results 2023: The Government Examination Directorate of Telangana (DGE) announced the 10th Class Marks on the official websites (bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in).

The overall pass percentage for this year is 86. The pass percentage for boys is 84.68% and for girls, it is 88.53%.

Other than this, we have also provided the list of websites, steps to check the result, pass percentage, topper list for Telangana SSC Result 2023.

TS SSC Result Latest Updates

- TS 10th Results 2023 Manabadi: The TS SSC supplementary exam will be held from 14 to 22 June. The exam shall be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students who were unable to pass the regular SSC exams can appear for the advanced supplementary exams. - TS 10th Results 2023: TS Residential Schools Top Pass Percentage List: The Telangana State Residential Schools have topped the list with the highest pass percentage of 98.25%. On the other hand, the pass percentage for government schools is at 72.39%. - 10th Results 2023: 2793 schools record 100 Per Cent pass result: In 2793 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage. However, 25 schools have recorded a zero pass percentage. - TS SSC Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys with 88.53 Per Cent: the girls have outshined boys by scoring 88.53%. The pass percentage of boys stands at 84.68%. - The result has been announced by the BSE TS - The press conference has been started at the venue as the minister has arrived.

- 10 minutes are left for the Telangana 10th Scorecard - The press conference is about to start in the presence of Saibtha Indra Reddy - Keep your hall ticket ready for your roll code - Buckle Up - Less than hour is left to check your SSC Marks - TS SSC Last Year Pass Percentage - In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90% and pass percentage of girls was 92.45% and pass percentage of boys was 87.61%. - What are the pass marks in TS 10th SSC Telangana - 30% - update on Manabadi Website (manabadi.co.in) - update on BSE Official Website (bseresults.telangana.gov.in) - 2 hours left for TS Result 2023

What are the Websites to Check SSC Result 2023 Telangana ?

The result will be available on Jagran Josh Result Page, on the main website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, and on Manabadi Website. Students can check below:

Where I can check TS SSC Result ?

The result can be checked online or through SMS. The candidates can check the detailed process below

Step to download Manabadi 10th Result Online

Step 1: Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in (official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education) the click on ‘Telangana Inter result’

Step 2: Now, click on ‘result’ link

Step 3: A login window will open on your screen

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Download TS 10th Marks 2023

Students can contact at 040-24600110 or http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in in case pf any problem while downloading the result

Steps to Check Telangana 10th Result by SMS

Step 1: Get your mobile phones

Step 2: Open ‘SMS’

Step 3: Type ‘TS10’ ‘Roll Number’

Send SMS to ‘56263’

What Documents or Things are Required to Check TS Manabadi SSC Result 2023 ?

The next question is what all you keep while checking your results. The list is given below:

Your Hall Ticket for checking the roll number Mobile Phone and working network for checking result through SMS Internet connection in mobile or laptop or computer or other gadget for checking result online on official websites

TS SSC Result Overview

Exam Body Telangana Board of Secondary Education Exam Name TS class 10th 2023 Results State Telanagan Type Result TS SSC Exam Dates 03 to 13 April 2023 TS SSC Result Date 10 May 2023 TS SSC Result Time 12 PM Students Appeared in Exam 4.90 Lakhs Result Mode Online Official website bse.telangana.gov.in

What is TS SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2023 ?

Students who could not clear one or two subject papers can apply for supplementary exams. The Telangana 10th supplementary exam is expected to be held in the month of August 2023.

Supplementary Fee

Rs. 110 for 1 to 3 subjects

Rs. 125 for more than 3 subjects.

What is Mentioned on TS SSC Marksheet 2023 ?

If you are wondering about the details on your marksheet then you can check the details in the box below:

What After 10th Exam

There are two main options after 10th Class:

·Go for Higher Studies

·Apply for Job Opportunities

TS 10th Class Marks and Grading System:



This year around 4.90 lakhs of students appeared in the exam from April 3 to 13, 2023.