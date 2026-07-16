MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here
MDL Trade Apprentice has released a recruitment notification for a total of 495 posts, and the online exam is tentatively be held on 25 july, 2026. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can check the detailed syllabus in this article.
Key Points
- MDL released recruitment for 495 Trade Apprentice posts across Groups A, B, C.
- The online Computer-Based Test (CBT) for these posts is scheduled for 25 July 2026.
- The exam is a 100-question, 100-mark, 2-hour CBT with group-specific syllabi.
MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the recruitment notification for 495 Trade Apprentice posts under Group A, B, and C. The online exam is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2026. Candidates who have applied for this post can now start preparing fr the upcoming exam. In this article, Candidates can find the complete MDL Syllabus 2026, along with the exam pattern and subject-wise topics. Selection will be done through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). There is no interview in this recruitment process.
MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026
MDL Trade apprentice syllabus is different for each group. Group A and Group C candidates will get questions from English, GK, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each subject carries 25 questions. Group B, it covers English, GK, Trade Theory, Workshop Calculation & Science, and Engineering Drawing. Each subject carries 25 questions. For COPA Trade, the pattern is different. It has a total of 75 questions from Trade Theory and 25 Questions from English & GK. Candidates are advised to prepare as per their qualification group.
MDL Trade Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026
MDL Trade Apprentice exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It has 100 questions for 100 marks. Candidates get 2 hours to complete the paper. The exam is held in different shifts. Questions are asked as per the group and trade of the candidate.
|
Group
|
Subjects
|
Number of questions
|
Total Marks
|
Group A (10th Passed)
|
English & GK
|
25
|
25
|
Physics
|
25
|
25
|
Chemistry
|
25
|
25
|
Maths
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
Group B (ITI Passed)
|
English & GK
|
25
|
25
|
Trade Theory
|
25
|
25
|
Workshop Calculation & Science
|
25
|
25
|
Engineering Drawing
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
Group C (8th Passed)
|
English & GK
|
25
|
25
|
Trade Theory
|
25
|
25
|
Workshop Calculation & Science
|
25
|
25
|
Engineering Drawing
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Subject-wise Topics
Candidates who are appearing in the MDL Trade apprentice exam 2026 can check this detailed budget-wise syllabus and important topics before start preparing:
English & GK
-
Grammar (Tenses, Articles, Prepositions)
-
Vocabulary, Synonyms, Antonyms
-
Comprehension
-
Current Affairs
-
General Knowledge
-
Static GK (History, Geography, Polity)
Physics (Group A & C)
-
Units and Measurement
-
Force and Motion
-
Work, Energy, and Power
-
Heat and Temperature
-
Light and Sound
-
Electricity and Magnetism
Chemistry (Group A & C)
-
Matter and its Nature
-
Atomic Structure
-
Chemical Reactions
-
Acids, Bases and Salts
-
Metals and Non-Metals
-
Carbon Compounds
Mathematics (Group A & C)
-
Number System
-
Percentage, Ratio and Proportion
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Algebra
-
Geometry
-
Mensuration
-
Time, Speed and Distance
Trade Theory (Group B)
Here are the topics based on the candidate's specific ITI trade
-
Tools and Equipment used in the trade
-
Safety Rules and Precautions
-
Trade-related processes
Workshop Calculation & Science (Group B)
-
Basic Mathematics used in the workshop
-
Basic Science Concepts
-
Units and Measurement
-
Simple Machines
Engineering Drawing (Group B)
-
Lines, Symbols and Abbreviations
-
Geometric Construction
-
Projections
-
Reading of Drawings
Preparation Tips for MDL Trade Apprentice Exam 2026
Candidates must follow these preparation tips for the MDL Trade Apprentice exam 2026:
-
Check the complete syllabus and exam pattern for the upcoming exam
-
Make a study timetable and give time to each subject daily
-
Focus on the NCERT Books of Class 8 and Class 10 for Physics, Chemistry and Maths
-
Group B candidates must revise their ITI Trade books for Trade Theory and Engineering Drawing
-
Practice the previous year's question paper to understand the exam pattern
-
Give a mock test regularly to check the preparation level and manage time
-
Read the newspaper daily to cover current affairs and general knowledge
-
Revise grammar rules and practice vocabulary daily
-
Keep some time before the exam for a quick revision
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com