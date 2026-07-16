MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Topics Here

MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the recruitment notification for 495 Trade Apprentice posts under Group A, B, and C. The online exam is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2026. Candidates who have applied for this post can now start preparing fr the upcoming exam. In this article, Candidates can find the complete MDL Syllabus 2026, along with the exam pattern and subject-wise topics. Selection will be done through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). There is no interview in this recruitment process.

MDL Trade Apprentice Syllabus 2026

MDL Trade apprentice syllabus is different for each group. Group A and Group C candidates will get questions from English, GK, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each subject carries 25 questions. Group B, it covers English, GK, Trade Theory, Workshop Calculation & Science, and Engineering Drawing. Each subject carries 25 questions. For COPA Trade, the pattern is different. It has a total of 75 questions from Trade Theory and 25 Questions from English & GK. Candidates are advised to prepare as per their qualification group.