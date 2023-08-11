Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Notification 2023 Out for 210 Vacancies

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 is out for 210 vacancies on the official website. Interested candidates can submit their application form from August 08 to August 31, 2023.

Get all the details regarding Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification here.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Meghalaya has announced the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teachers in Government Lower Primary (LP) School. The application process commenced on August 08, 2023 and interested candidates can send their application to the SDSEO office. The last date for the submission for the application form is August 31, 2023.

Going by the official Meghalaya Teacher Recruitment notification, aspirants who are between 18 to 32 years and have cleared the MTET and D.El.Ed. exams are eligible to apply for the Assistant Teacher (LP) position.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023

The Department of Education, Meghalaya is responsible for conducting this exam every year. It is a remarkable opportunity for the candidates who have already qualified MTET and D.El.Ed. and want to begin their career in the teaching profession.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher (LP) Overview

Particulars Details Name of the Exam Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Exam Conducting authority Department of Education Official Website megeducation.gov.in Vacancy 210 Selection stages of Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Exam 2023 Interview

Meghalaya Lower Primary Notification 2023

The Department of Education, Meghalaya has issued the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Notification PDF on its official website. It is released to fill 210 vacancies in four districts - Ri Bhoi, South West Garo hills, East Khasi Hills, and Amlarem. The candidates willing to apply for Meghalaya Assistant Teacher must go through the detailed advertisement to know about the eligibility criteria, application process, salary etc. The link to download Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Notification PDF is provided below for your convenience.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Notification PDF

Below we have provided the direct link of notification PDFs as released by the authority

Meghalaya Lower Primary Assistant Teacher Notification PDF East Khasi Hills Notification PDF Download PDF Ri Bhoi Notification PDF Download PDF Garo Hills Notification PDF Download PDF

Meghalaya Lower Primary Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Knowing the exam schedule beforehand makes things a lot easier. It helps you to create an effective preparation strategy and clear the exam with ease. It also helps you to avoid missing out on any important deadline. Tabulated below is the exam schedule for Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023.

Events Important Dates Registration Process begins on August 08, 2023 Last date to apply August 31, 2023 Interview Date To be announced soon Result declaration To be announced soon

Application Form For Meghalaya Assistant Teacher

The application process for Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Recruitment began on August 08, 2023. Applicants must fill in the correct information while filling out the forms. Failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of the candidature. Also, they must send their application forms to SDSEO Office before August 31, 2023 as no forms will be accepted after the last date.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher 2023 Vacancy

The Education Department has notified 210 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process. Out of these, 64 are reserved for candidates belonging to the General category, 145 for Khasi - Jaintia/Garo and 38 for SC/ST category.

Having the appropriate knowledge of the vacancies will give candidates a basic idea about the competition level. If the number of vacancies is less, the competition level will be high. On the contrary, if there are higher numbers of vacancies, the competition level will be low.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Vacancy Name of the Post District UR Khasi - Jaintia/Garo SC/ST Total Vacancy Assistant Teacher, LP School East Khasi Hills 11 60 (Inclusive of 2 posts of PWDs) 3 74 Ri Bhoi 4 22 1 27 Garo Hills 11 57 (Inclusive of 2 posts of PWDs) 3 71 Amlarem 38 06 31 1 64 145 38 210

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must be well acquainted with the Assistant Teacher LP eligibility criteria and fulfil each criterion to avoid getting disqualified. It includes three parameters like age limit, educational qualification and nationality.

Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India.

Age Limit: The minimum age to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher in LP school is 18 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 32 years. However, age relaxation is also provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Qualifications: Aspirants should have passed class 12th with at least 50% marks with a Diploma in Elementary Education or a Bachelor of Elementary Education. Moreover, they must have cleared MTET and D.El.Ed.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher: Selection Process

Aspirants need to qualify in only one stage to get recruited as Assistant Teachers in Government Lower Primary (LP). Those who possess the required qualification need to clear the interview round, conducted by the state government.

Meghalaya Assistant Teacher Salary

Candidates shortlisted for the Assistant Teacher post will fall under the pay level 5 which means their basic pay will be around Rs 27,800. Besides it, they will also get several allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) etc.