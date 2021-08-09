Meghalaya TET 2021: Application Begins, Check Updates @megeducation.gov.in

TET 2021: The Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test has begun accepting applications (offline) for the teachers. Candidates interested in applying should visit megeducation.gov.in for details. The deadline for applications is August 19th.

TET 2021: The Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test has begun accepting applications (offline) for the teachers. Candidates interested in applying should visit megeducation.gov.in. The deadline for applications is August 19th. Only permanent residents of Meghalaya are eligible to apply for the positions.

Important Dates For Meghalaya TET 2021

Application process for Meghalaya TET 2021 starts from 9 August and ends on 19 August 2021. Exam will be conducted on 28 August 2021.

⇒ Application Process For Meghalaya TET 2021 Starts: 9 August 2021

⇒ Last date: 19 August 2021

⇒ Examination Date: 28 August 2021

Meghalaya TET 2021: How to apply

⇒ Visit megeducation.gov.in from Google Chrome, Opera or any other web browser

⇒ Find Directorate of Research and Training Portion.

⇒ Click on the MET 2021 Application on the notice board

⇒ Fill The Form & Sign The Hard Copy

⇒ Candidates have to submit the form to one of the centres in Meghalaya, check details on the website

