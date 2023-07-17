MESSAGE HOUSE – TECHBEE

TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program is for students, with a unique spark, who have completed Class XII.

WHAT IS TECHBEE?

TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program is for students, with a unique spark, who have completed Class XII. Candidates undergo job skilling for entry-level IT Services & Associate roles. Launched in 2017 in India, thousands of students have supercharged progress in their careers and have been placed with HCLTech only in India. Subsequently, this program was successfully introduced in the Americas, Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam thereby making it a truly global program.

WHY TECHBEE – HCL’s EARLY CAREER PROGRAM?

Job Assurance with HCLTech: TechBee – HCL’s Early Career Program provides assured full-time jobs to completed class XII students for global career opportunities within HCLTech. The program is offered by HCLTech, one of India’s leading IT companies. Earn & Learn: Candidates who get selected for TechBee get a stipend of INR 10,000 during the internship in live HCLTech projects. Higher Education: Post becoming a full-time employee at HCLTech, the candidate will pursue higher education from BITS Pilani, SASTRA University, IIM Nagpur, KL University, or Amity University Online while working as an HCLTech employee. The fees for the Higher Education program are partially funded by HCLTech Credible Partnerships: HCLTech has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), several other state skill development corporations and various departments of multiple state governments to provide access and outreach to students from underrepresented backgrounds to make the program inclusive and accessible to all sections of society. Starting Salary: Post successful completion of the one-year TechBee training program, students earn a salary between INR 1.70 – 2.20 lakhs per annum in the chosen job roles like Software Engineer, Infrastructure Management, Design Engineer, or Digital Process Associates roles. Benefits: Besides working for global customers, candidates who complete the TechBee training program become full-time HCLTech employees and have access to all HCLTech benefits covering higher education, healthcare, as well as a range of employee welfare programs.

WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR TECHBEE – HCL’s EARLY CAREER PROGRAM?

Mathematics/ Business Mathematics is mandatory with min 60% mark for IT roles only.

Minimum cut-off ranges from 60-75% marks across different education boards

A resident of India who has successfully passed class XII board exams in 2022 or appeared in 2023

In case of two mark sheets (original and Improvement) being produced for the same class, all subjects with the latest marks will be considered for calculating percentage or above irrespective of any board recommendations

For more details about qualifying marks, students can visit:visit www.hcltechbee.com

WHAT IS THE SELECTION PROCESS?

Eligible candidates will appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). Those who clear the test would be invited for a communication ability assessment and an interview after which HCLTech will issue a Letter of Interest/offer letter.

Candidates in the top 80th percentile in IIT-JEE mains (2022, 2023) will be exempt from HCL CAT. They can directly appear for communication ability assessment and interviews. The cut-off marks criteria for class XII will be applicable to all.

HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check your aptitude in the areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics),Logical, Logical Reasoning and verbal abilities.

HOW CAN CANDIDATES APPLY?

To apply, you need to visit:visit www.hcltechbee.com

Please make sure you keep your important documents like Date of Birth, AadharAadhaar Card, Mobile Number, Email ID, and Class X and Class XII marks sheets ready before you apply for the application form.

WHAT KIND OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE IS PROVIDED AND WHAT IS THE TECHBEE PROGRAM FEE?

The fee for the training program is INR 1,10,000+ Taxes . Loans are available through Banks. The fee can be paid by the candidates in EMI format post their employment at HCLTech.

TechBee Program is offered by HCL Training & Staffing Services (HCL TSS), a subsidiary of HCLTech, and is an approved training partner of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) - pursuant to that our services are exempted from GST.

HOW CAN STUDENTS APPLY FOR COUNSELING AND HCL CAT BRIEFING SESSION?

Yes, HCLTech will arrange a counseling session. Kindly apply using the apply now button on www.hcltechbee.com and HCLTech Team will get in touch with you to schedule an in-person or an online counseling session. Alternatively, you can visit the Contact Us page on our website and search for HCL centers/representatives near you.

