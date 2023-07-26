MGSU Result 2023 Out: BA BCom B.Sc MA M.Sc M.Com at univindia.net; Check details here

MGSU Result 2023: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) declared results for BA, BCom and BSc courses on July 26. Check here for steps to download MGSU result 2023. Also, read here the reevaluation process and how to apply for it.

MGSU Result 2023: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) declared results for BA, BCom and BSc courses on July 26. Candidates who have appeared in the annual and semester exam can download MGSU results 2023 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, MA M.Sc, and M.Com programs. The MGSU result 2023 has been declared at www.univindia.net/MGSU/mainpage.php.

Candidates can enter the required credentials to check their MGSU results 2023 from the official website. Candidates can check below the procedure to download MGSU result and scorecard for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, MA M.Sc, and M.Com.

MGSU Result 2023

Check the details of the MGSU result for ba, bcom, bsc, ma, msc, m.com from the given table:

Univindia.net MGSU BA 1st Year Result 2023 – Overview University Name Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) Exam Name BA BCom BSc MA MSc MCom Article Name MGSU BA 1st Year Result 2023 Result Date 25 July 2023 Result Status Released Result Mode Online Official Website http://mgsubikaner.ac.in/

How to Check and Download MGSU Result?

The stepwise procedure to download the MGSU results 2023 results is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website for MGSU results 2023 - https://www.univindia.net/MGSU/mGSurES/adselcolclass.php

Step 2: On the home page, click the ‘Results’

Step 3: For the BA, BSc, and BCom Results 2023

Step 4: Select Exam Year Type

Step 5: Select Result Type

Step 6: Select UG/PG/Other Courses - BA, BSc, or BCom programme exam results from MGSU Bikaner University

Step 7: Select the Class for the Result

Step 7: Click on ‘Get Result’ and submit the required details

Step 7: UG/PG/Other Courses- will be shown on the screen

Step 8: Download the scorecard and review it

Step 9: Take the printout of the MGSU result and scorecard and save it for future reference







MGSU Result 2023: Details Mentioned in Candidate’s Mark Sheet

The MGSU result and mark sheet contain the following details.

Name of the student Enrolment number Roll number Course year/part & academic year Name of the Program/Course Name of the College Father’s name Mother’s name Category Marks obtained in each subject Marks obtained in theory exam Marks in the practical exam (if applicable) Result status (Pass/Fail) Total marks Qualifying Status

How to Apply for MGSU Result Revaluation?

Candidates who have any doubts related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for MGSU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on ‘How to Apply for MGSU Result Revaluation’.

Step 1: Obtained the MGSU result revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination

Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later

Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office