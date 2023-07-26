MGSU Result 2023 Out: BA BCom B.Sc MA M.Sc M.Com at univindia.net; Check details here

MGSU Result 2023: Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU) declared results for BA, BCom and BSc courses on July 26. Candidates who have appeared in the annual and semester exam can download MGSU results 2023 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, MA M.Sc, and M.Com programs. The MGSU result 2023 has been declared at www.univindia.net/MGSU/mainpage.php.
Candidates can enter the required credentials to check their MGSU results 2023 from the official website. Candidates can check below the procedure to download MGSU result and scorecard for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, MA M.Sc, and M.Com.
MGSU Result 2023
Check the details of the MGSU result for ba, bcom, bsc, ma, msc, m.com from the given table:
Univindia.net MGSU BA 1st Year Result 2023 – Overview
University Name
Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU)
Exam Name
BA BCom BSc MA MSc MCom
Article Name
MGSU BA 1st Year Result 2023
Result Date
25 July 2023
Result Status
Released
Result Mode
Online
Official Website
http://mgsubikaner.ac.in/
How to Check and Download MGSU Result?
The stepwise procedure to download the MGSU results 2023 results is mentioned below.
Step 1: Visit the official website for MGSU results 2023 - https://www.univindia.net/MGSU/mGSurES/adselcolclass.php
Step 2: On the home page, click the ‘Results’
Step 3: For the BA, BSc, and BCom Results 2023
Step 4: Select Exam Year Type
Step 5: Select Result Type
Step 6: Select UG/PG/Other Courses - BA, BSc, or BCom programme exam results from MGSU Bikaner University
Step 7: Select the Class for the Result
Step 7: Click on ‘Get Result’ and submit the required details
Step 7: UG/PG/Other Courses- will be shown on the screen
Step 8: Download the scorecard and review it
Step 9: Take the printout of the MGSU result and scorecard and save it for future reference
MGSU Result 2023: Details Mentioned in Candidate’s Mark Sheet
The MGSU result and mark sheet contain the following details.
Name of the student
Enrolment number
Roll number
Course year/part & academic year
Name of the Program/Course
Name of the College
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Category
Marks obtained in each subject
Marks obtained in theory exam
Marks in the practical exam (if applicable)
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Total marks
Qualifying Status
How to Apply for MGSU Result Revaluation?
Candidates who have any doubts related to the result can apply for the revaluation process. The request for MGSU Result Revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below to know the process on ‘How to Apply for MGSU Result Revaluation’.
Step 1: Obtained the MGSU result revaluation form through the official website
Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the office of the Controller of Examination
Step 3: Fill the form correctly as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation
Step 4:The subject for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be considered later
Step 5: Pay the requisite result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the filled form to the respective examination office