MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026: College-wise, Branch-wise, Category Wise Rank

The MHT CET 2026 result along with the final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. The admission process is currently ongoing and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has begun for BE/BTech admissions across Maharashtra. Candidates who have attained a rank in the merit list can now participate in CAP counselling and fill their preferred college and branch choices. Computer Science Engineering (CSE) remains the most competitive branch among all engineering disciplines, with top institutes recording the competitive closing ranks every year.

The MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026 will be released round-wise after each CAP seat allotment and will help candidates understand their admission chances. Candidates awaiting MHT CET Round 1 cutoff can review the previous year’s Round 1 cutoff and anticipate their admission prospects for the current academic year.