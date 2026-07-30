MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026: College-wise, Branch-wise, Category Wise Rank
MHT CET 2026 result has been released by the CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s college-wise closing ranks and analyse their admission prospects for the current academic year.
The MHT CET 2026 result along with the final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. The admission process is currently ongoing and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has begun for BE/BTech admissions across Maharashtra. Candidates who have attained a rank in the merit list can now participate in CAP counselling and fill their preferred college and branch choices. Computer Science Engineering (CSE) remains the most competitive branch among all engineering disciplines, with top institutes recording the competitive closing ranks every year.
The MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026 will be released round-wise after each CAP seat allotment and will help candidates understand their admission chances. Candidates awaiting MHT CET Round 1 cutoff can review the previous year’s Round 1 cutoff and anticipate their admission prospects for the current academic year.
MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s CSE Closing Ranks
This table highlights the MHT CET previous year’s Computer Science Engineering (CSE) closing ranks. Top colleges like SPIT Mumbai require a 99 percentile, while some other colleges accept scores as low as a 43 percentile.
|
College Name
|
Status
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Government College of Engineering, Amravati
|
Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
9196
|
97.3737374
|
Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
31723
|
90.6674583
|
P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
45905
|
86.3462208
|
Sipna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
51570
|
84.5627208
|
Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
87400
|
72.1363369
|
Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
100552
|
67.1459332
|
Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|
Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
8780
|
97.488382
|
Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
12480
|
96.4091902
|
G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
58801
|
82.2162613
|
Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
44814
|
86.675963
|
Peoples Education Society's College of Engineering, Aurangabad
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
78946
|
75.3562654
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
|
University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere
|
GOPENS
|
68671
|
78.8357161
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
|
University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere
|
GOPENS
|
81104
|
74.9785452
|
Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Bandra,Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
8092
|
97.664739
|
Agnel Charities' FR. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
11267
|
96.7783105
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
504
|
99.8014629
|
Ankush Shikshan Sanstha's G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
31150
|
90.8833776
|
Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Shikshan Sanstha, Priyadarshani College of Engineering, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
45312
|
86.552754
|
Sir Shantilal Badjate Charitable Trust's S. B. Jain Institute of technology, Management & Research, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
61302
|
81.3270637
|
Jaidev Education Society, J D College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
88460
|
71.8197195
|
Samridhi Sarwajanik Charitable Trust, Jhulelal Institute of Technology, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Sindhi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
93554
|
69.8941051
|
G H Raisoni College of Engineering & Management, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
37969
|
88.7700729
|
Wainganga College of Engineering and Management, Dongargaon, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
101260
|
66.9039004
|
K.D.K. College of Engineering, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
68072
|
79.3004726
|
Tulsiramji Gaikwad Patil College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
88528
|
71.8197195
|
Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering,Wanadongri, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
16266
|
95.3083376
|
ST. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
33716
|
90.0917161
|
Priyadarshini Bhagwati College of Engineering, Harpur Nagar, Umred Road,Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
68352
|
79.027972
|
K.D.M. Education Society, Vidharbha Institute of Technology,Umred Road ,Nagpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
124120
|
56.8426573
|
G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
89878
|
71.4842352
|
Hindi Seva Mandal's Shri Sant Gadgebaba College of Engineering & Technology, Bhusawal
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
149011
|
43.658874
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
1766
|
99.4348894
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
2222
|
99.3006993
|
Shri. Balasaheb Mane Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's, Ashokrao Mane Group of Institutions
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
103519
|
66.1695365
|
SVERI's College of Engineering, Pandharpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
49875
|
85.1002266
|
Dattajirao Kadam Technical Education Society's Textile & Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji.
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
28443
|
91.7067224
|
Pradnya Niketan Education Society's Nagesh Karajagi Orchid College of Engineering & Technology, Solapur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
55424
|
83.3397246
|
D.Y. Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
37069
|
89.0680212
|
Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Jain Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
26892
|
92.1231015
|
Kolhapur Institute of Technology's College of Engineering(Autonomous), Kolhapur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
15210
|
95.6308893
|
Tatyasaheb Kore Institute of Engineering and Technology, Warananagar
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
58305
|
82.3736697
|
Shetkari Shikshan Mandal's Pad. Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology, Budhgaon, Sangli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
82815
|
73.7482517
|
Dr. J. J. Magdum Charitable Trust's Dr. J.J. Magdum College of Engineering, Jaysingpur
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
74765
|
76.9213781
|
Annasaheb Dange College of Engineering and Technology, Ashta, Sangli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
43336
|
87.1376478
|
Loknete Hanumantrao Charitable Trust's Adarsh Institute of Technology and Research Centre, Vita,Sangli
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
126502
|
55.6405756
|
Late Narayandas Bhawandas Chhabada Institute of Engineering & Technology, Satara
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
186799
|
17.6786167
|
Nutan Maharashtra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Nutan Maharashtra Institute of Engineering &Technology, Talegaon station, Pune
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
28894
|
91.503982
|
Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Yadrav(Ichalkaranji)
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
69641
|
78.6137148
|
Samarth Education Trust's Arvind Gavali College Of Engineering Panwalewadi, Varye,Satara.
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
135652
|
50.9683037
|
Fabtech Technical Campus College of Engineering and Research, Sangola
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
108556
|
63.6512871
|
D.Y.Patil Education Society's,D.Y.Patil Technical Campus, Faculty of Engineering & Faculty of Management,Talsande,Kolhapur.
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
78327
|
75.4880541
|
COEP Technological University
|
University Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
243
|
99.8985029
Factors Affecting MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026
Several factors influence the cutoff every year:
- Number of candidates appearing in MHT CET
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Number of seats available in CSE
- Popularity of the college
- Previous year’s cutoff trends
- Reservation policy
- CAP counselling preferences filled by candidates
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.