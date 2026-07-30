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MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026: College-wise, Branch-wise, Category Wise Rank

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 18:06 IST

MHT CET 2026 result has been released by the CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s college-wise closing ranks and analyse their admission prospects for the current academic year.

MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026: College-wise, Branch-wise, Category Wise Rank
MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026: College-wise, Branch-wise, Category Wise Rank

The MHT CET 2026 result along with the final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. The admission process is currently ongoing and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has begun for BE/BTech admissions across Maharashtra. Candidates who have attained a rank in the merit list can now participate in CAP counselling and fill their preferred college and branch choices. Computer Science Engineering (CSE) remains the most competitive branch among all engineering disciplines, with top institutes recording the competitive closing ranks every year. 

The MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026 will be released round-wise after each CAP seat allotment and will help candidates understand their admission chances. Candidates awaiting MHT CET Round 1 cutoff can review the previous year’s Round 1 cutoff and anticipate their admission prospects for the current academic year. 

MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s CSE Closing Ranks

This table highlights the MHT CET previous year’s Computer Science Engineering (CSE) closing ranks. Top colleges like SPIT Mumbai require a 99 percentile, while some other colleges accept scores as low as a 43 percentile.

College Name

Status

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Government College of Engineering, Amravati

Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

9196

97.3737374

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

31723

90.6674583

P. R. Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

45905

86.3462208

Sipna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

51570

84.5627208

Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

87400

72.1363369

Jagadambha Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha's Jagdambha College of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

100552

67.1459332

Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Government Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

8780

97.488382

Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

12480

96.4091902

G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

58801

82.2162613

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

44814

86.675963

Peoples Education Society's College of Engineering, Aurangabad

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

78946

75.3562654

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere

University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere

GOPENS

68671

78.8357161

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere

University Home University : Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University,Lonere

GOPENS

81104

74.9785452

Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering, Bandra,Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

8092

97.664739

Agnel Charities' FR. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

11267

96.7783105

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

504

99.8014629

Ankush Shikshan Sanstha's G.H.Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

31150

90.8833776

Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Shikshan Sanstha, Priyadarshani College of Engineering, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

45312

86.552754

Sir Shantilal Badjate Charitable Trust's S. B. Jain Institute of technology, Management & Research, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

61302

81.3270637

Jaidev Education Society, J D College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

88460

71.8197195

Samridhi Sarwajanik Charitable Trust, Jhulelal Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Sindhi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

93554

69.8941051

G H Raisoni College of Engineering & Management, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

37969

88.7700729

Wainganga College of Engineering and Management, Dongargaon, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

101260

66.9039004

K.D.K. College of Engineering, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

68072

79.3004726

Tulsiramji Gaikwad Patil College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

88528

71.8197195

Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering,Wanadongri, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

16266

95.3083376

ST. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering & Technology, Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Christian Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

33716

90.0917161

Priyadarshini Bhagwati College of Engineering, Harpur Nagar, Umred Road,Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

68352

79.027972

K.D.M. Education Society, Vidharbha Institute of Technology,Umred Road ,Nagpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

124120

56.8426573

G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

89878

71.4842352

Hindi Seva Mandal's Shri Sant Gadgebaba College of Engineering & Technology, Bhusawal

Un-Aided Autonomous Linguistic Minority - Hindi Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

149011

43.658874

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

1766

99.4348894

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

2222

99.3006993

Shri. Balasaheb Mane Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's, Ashokrao Mane Group of Institutions

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

103519

66.1695365

SVERI's College of Engineering, Pandharpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

49875

85.1002266

Dattajirao Kadam Technical Education Society's Textile & Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji.

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

28443

91.7067224

Pradnya Niketan Education Society's Nagesh Karajagi Orchid College of Engineering & Technology, Solapur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

55424

83.3397246

D.Y. Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

37069

89.0680212

Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur

Un-Aided Autonomous Religious Minority - Jain Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

26892

92.1231015

Kolhapur Institute of Technology's College of Engineering(Autonomous), Kolhapur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

15210

95.6308893

Tatyasaheb Kore Institute of Engineering and Technology, Warananagar

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

58305

82.3736697

Shetkari Shikshan Mandal's Pad. Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology, Budhgaon, Sangli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

82815

73.7482517

Dr. J. J. Magdum Charitable Trust's Dr. J.J. Magdum College of Engineering, Jaysingpur

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

74765

76.9213781

Annasaheb Dange College of Engineering and Technology, Ashta, Sangli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

43336

87.1376478

Loknete Hanumantrao Charitable Trust's Adarsh Institute of Technology and Research Centre, Vita,Sangli

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

126502

55.6405756

Late Narayandas Bhawandas Chhabada Institute of Engineering & Technology, Satara

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

186799

17.6786167

Nutan Maharashtra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Nutan Maharashtra Institute of Engineering &Technology, Talegaon station, Pune

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

28894

91.503982

Sharad Institute of Technology College of Engineering, Yadrav(Ichalkaranji)

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

69641

78.6137148

Samarth Education Trust's Arvind Gavali College Of Engineering Panwalewadi, Varye,Satara.

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

135652

50.9683037

Fabtech Technical Campus College of Engineering and Research, Sangola

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

108556

63.6512871

D.Y.Patil Education Society's,D.Y.Patil Technical Campus, Faculty of Engineering & Faculty of Management,Talsande,Kolhapur.

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

78327

75.4880541

COEP Technological University

University Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

243

99.8985029

Factors Affecting MHT CET CSE Cut Off 2026

Several factors influence the cutoff every year:

  • Number of candidates appearing in MHT CET
  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Number of seats available in CSE
  • Popularity of the college
  • Previous year’s cutoff trends
  • Reservation policy
  • CAP counselling preferences filled by candidates

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 18:06 IST

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