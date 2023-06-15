MIT-WPU: Open Doors to a World-Class Education and Transformation

For the academic year 2023-24, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has opened its doors to prospective students seeking a world-class education and a transformational learning experience.

MIT World Peace University which is popularly known as MIT-WPU is a private institution which was established in 2017 under the Government of Maharashtra Act 2017. MIT Group of Institutions is the parent institution of MIT-WPU. It is located in Pune, Maharashtra, India and it has received recognition by the UGC (University Grants Commission). Its official name is Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University.

As the admissions season for year 23-24 is in full swing, MIT-WPU stands out as a light of opportunity for people seeking to be future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. With a rich four-decade tradition, the school has established itself as a centre of academic genius and holistic development, cultivating young minds to contribute meaningfully to society.

MIT-WPU Placement Drives:

The placement drives at MIT WPU attract top companies like IBM, HCL, Michelin India, Amdocs, Amazon, Infosys, ONGC & many others for hiring the students.

MIT World Peace University is currently a well-known institution in India, not just for its academic brilliance but also for the high quality of its placement support . So, if you're wondering how MIT-WPU placements work, you should know that the university has an MIT-WPU placement cell that takes a comprehensive approach to providing placement options to its students.

This also includes a Career Services and Internship Cell that assists students with their careers by providing internships, placement counselling, and entrepreneur support. To boost students' self-confidence, it also conducts aptitude tests, group talks, personal interviews, resume-building workshops, and presenting skills training. It aids in preparing children for success.

Important things to know about MIT-WPU Peace University’s Placement:

The University’s Highest Package: 44.14 LPA

The University’s Average Package: 7.25 LPA

Number of Recruiters: 1600+

There are 150+ UG & PG Programmes for the students

There are Scholarship worth of 40 Cr for the students

Scholarship to the students:

MIT-WPU also provides scholarships and financial aid programmes to eligible students who have excellent skill and potential but may need support to complete their degree. These efforts seek to make high-quality education available to all students, regardless of financial means, and to build a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

As the admissions season progresses, MIT-WPU anticipates receiving a new cohort of motivated and bright students who will contribute to the university's lively community and have a beneficial influence on society.

How to apply:

To guarantee a smooth admissions process, MIT-WPU has created an online application system, apply link: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in which allows prospective students to apply from anywhere in the globe. To help students in navigating the application process, the university provides thorough instructions and resources, including information on qualifying requirements, needed papers, and deadlines. Furthermore, the admissions team is accessible to answer any questions or concerns that candidates may have.

MIT World Peace University provides various courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The majority of the courses need an admission exam. For admission to UG and PG programmes, the University holds UG PET and PG PET entrance exams. MIT-WPU takes national-level entrance tests like as JEE Main, MHT CET, PERA CET, CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, and NEET-UG in addition to UG PET and PG PET for admission to BTech, MBA, and BPharm degrees.

Holistic Development at MIT-WPU:

MIT-WPU prioritises holistic development and the general well-being of its students in addition to academic performance. The holistic approach promotes and focuses on the complete well-being of students. In practice, this implies that their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual health are all taken into account. A focus on holistic development boosts the student’s self-esteem. It enables youngsters to participate actively. The institution has a thriving campus life, with several chances for students to participate in extracurricular activities, sports, cultural events, and social projects. This all-encompassing strategy guarantees that students not only thrive academically, but also develop leadership, teamwork, and a feeling of social responsibility.

MIT-WPU: Faculty

Faculty members range in education from Associate Professors to PhD holders, and they are always happy to assist and inspire students to study. MIT WPU is a student-centred institution that prioritises each individual student's development. The faculty consists of distinguished professors, industry specialists, and researchers that give students vital assistance and mentorship throughout their academic journey.

Prospective students are urged to visit the official website: https://www.mitwpu.edu.in/ or contact the admissions staff at 02071177142 to learn more about the admissions process, programmes offered, and the dynamic campus life at MIT-WPU. At MIT-World Peace University, the path to a revolutionary education and a hopeful future awaits!

If you are trying to create your future through exceptional education, with world-class facilities, distinguished professors, and dedication to greatness, MIT-WPU could be a top choice for you.