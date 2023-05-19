Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2023 Declared, Download Class 12 Marksheet at mbse.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

MBSE HSSLC 2023 Result OUT: Students can download their Mizoram class 12th marksheet online at mbse.edu.in. Use roll number and registration number to download MBSE 12th marksheet. Know steps to download here

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2023: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Students can check their MBSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam (HSSLC) exam 2023 result at mbse.edu.in. They can check their result by using roll number and registration number. Apart from the official website, they can also get their marks through SMS as well.

Where To Check the MBSE 12th Result 2023?

To check Mizoram Board 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website: mbse.edu.in. The board has also released the HSSLC result on some third party websites. In case, any student is facing any internet issue, they can use SMS facility to check their marks secured in Mizoram HSSLC result.

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2023 Marksheet?

Students can check their MBSE 12th result online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2023.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter credentials: roll number and registration number and submit it.

Step 5: MBSE 12th marksheet will appear on the screen.

How to check Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 via SMS for Arts, Science and Commerce?

Students can check their MBSE HSSLC result via SMS by following the steps given-below: