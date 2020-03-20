MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 215 Section Engineer, Supervisor & Others Posts in Mumbai Metro

MMRDA Recruitment 2020:Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer, Supervisor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 19 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 17 April 2020

MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Station Master - 6 Posts

Chief Traffic Controller - 4 Posts

Senior Section Engineer - 25 Posts

Section Engineer - 113

Senior Section Engineer (Civil) - 4 Posts

Section Engineer (Civil) - 8 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (E&M) - 2 Posts

Section Engineer (E&M) - 5 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 18 Posts

Section Engineer (S&T) - 29 Posts

Supervisor (Customer Relation) - 1 Post

MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation or Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink for more details.

MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Station Master, Chief Traffic Controller - 41 years

Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer (Civil), Section Engineer (E&M), Section Engineer (S&T) - 46 years

Section Engineer, Senior Section Engineer (Civil), Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 43 years

Supervisor (Customer Relation) - 40 years

MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Mumbai Metro Vacancies 20202 through the online mode. The online application window will be activated till 17 April 2020. Candidates can download the submitted copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference.