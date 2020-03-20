MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 215 Section Engineer, Supervisor & Others Posts in Mumbai Metro

MMRDA Recruitment 2020:Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer, Supervisor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 19 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 17 April 2020
MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Station Master - 6 Posts
- Chief Traffic Controller - 4 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer - 25 Posts
- Section Engineer - 113
- Senior Section Engineer (Civil) - 4 Posts
- Section Engineer (Civil) - 8 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer (E&M) - 2 Posts
- Section Engineer (E&M) - 5 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 18 Posts
- Section Engineer (S&T) - 29 Posts
- Supervisor (Customer Relation) - 1 Post
MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation or Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink for more details.
MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Station Master, Chief Traffic Controller - 41 years
- Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer (Civil), Section Engineer (E&M), Section Engineer (S&T) - 46 years
- Section Engineer, Senior Section Engineer (Civil), Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 43 years
- Supervisor (Customer Relation) - 40 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
MMRDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Mumbai Metro Vacancies 20202 through the online mode. The online application window will be activated till 17 April 2020. Candidates can download the submitted copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference.