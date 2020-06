MMRDA Recruitment 2020, 110 Vacancies for Non-Executive Posts, Apply Online @ mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Technician, Train Operator, Junior Engineer, Traffic Controller & Helper under Non-Executive Cadre. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 27 July 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 27 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for MMRDA Recruitment: 27 July 2020

MMRDA Vacancy Details

Technician-I - 53

Technician (Civil)-I- 08

Technician (Civil)-II - 02

Technician (S&T)-I - 39

Technician (S&T)-II - 02

Technician (E&M) – I - 01

Technician (E&M)-II - 01

Train Operator (Shunting) - 01

Junior Engineer (Store) - 01

Traffic Controller - 01

Helper - 01

MMRDA Salary:

Technician-I Rs.5200-20200+2400

Technician (Civil)-I - Rs.5200-20200+2400

Technician (Civil)-II - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Technician (S&T)-I - Rs.5200-20200+2400

Technician (S&T)-II - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Technician (E&M) – I - Rs.5200-20200+2400

Technician (E&M)-II - Rs.5200-20200+1900

Train Operator (Shunting) - Rs.9300-34800+4300

Junior Engineer (Store) - Rs.9300-34800+4300

Traffic Controller - Rs.9300-34800+4300

Helper - Rs.4400-7440+1300

MMRDA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician-I - ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning/Mechanic/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equipment and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic Trade

Technician (Civil)-I - ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Civil Engineering Assistant/Building Maintenance/Constriction & Wood Working/Fitter/Welder/Machinist (Grinder)/Mason/Plumber trade

Technician (Civil)-II - ITI/NCVT/SCVT in Civil Engineering Assistant/Building Maintenance/Construction & Wood Working/Fitter/Welder/Machinist (Grinder)/Mason/Plumber Trade

Technician (S&T)-I - ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Mechanic/Information Technology/Information Communication Technology System Maintenance/etc

Technician (S&T)-II - ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Mechanic/Information Technology/Information Communication Technology System Maintenance/etc

Technician (E&M) – I - ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equivalent and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic/Fitter/Welder/Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade

Technician (E&M)-II ITI/SCVT/NCVT in Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/Electrician (Power Distribution)/Fitter HT, LT equivalent and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic/Fitter/Welder/Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade

Train Operator (Shunting) Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Junior Engineer (Store) Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Traffic Controller Degree/Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronic/Electronics & Telecommunication

Helper ITI/NCVT/SCVT in any trade

Age Limit:

Technician I - 40 years as on 1st June 2020

Technician II, Train Operator (Shunting), Junior Engineer (Store), Traffic Controller, Helper - 38 years as on 1st June 2020

Selection Process for MMRDA Recruitment 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination, Document Verification & Personal Interview.

How to apply for MMRDA Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through official website on or before 27 July 2020.

Application Fee:

General candidates - Rs. 300/-

Reserved - Rs. 150/-

MMRDA Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link