MP Board Result 2023 After May 11, MPBSE Releases Important Notice Regarding 10th, 12th Result, Get Updates Here

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE is expected to release classes 10th and 12th results after May 11, 2023. Students can download their MP Board 10th, 12th results online at: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. Know recent updates here

MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th and 12th results after May 11, 2023. Recently, the board released a notice inviting proposals from online portals to host the MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023. As per the notice, the last date for sending proposals to host classes 10th, 12th result is May 11.

Based on this notice, students can expect the result will be declared after May 11, 2023, however, official confirmation from the board is still awaited. Once the date and time for the release of classes 10th and 12th result is announced, students can check it at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Important Notice Ahead of MP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th

It has been stated in the notice that, “Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh Invites proposal to publish its Exam results on Web Portals/SMS facility. Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal.” Check image of notice below:

Where To Check MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Those who appeared for the board exam can download their MP Board marksheet at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can their marks:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

Apart from these websites, the MP Board will also announce the alternative list of websites for students to check their MPBSE 10th, and 12th results 2023. In case the official website crashes, students can check their scores on those alternative websites online.

What is the minimum marks required to pass in MPBSE Board Exam Result 2023?

To pass in classes 10th and 12th, students must secure at least 33% marks. However, those students who fail in board exams will be given another chance to appear for the MP Board supplementary exams. This year, MPBSE class 10th exam 2023 was conducted from March 1 to 27, 2023, whereas class 12th exams were held from March 2 to April 5, 2023.

