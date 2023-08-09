MP Board 12th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Maths Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Maths Syllabus for Class 12. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern, here.

MPBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023: This article presents the Madhya Pradesh syllabus for Class 12 Mathematics. Students appearing for MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations must have a look at this Mathematics syllabus. A PDF download link has also been attached at the bottom of the article for students to save and use as future reference. Also, find attached important resources for the preparation of Board Exams.

Syllabuses are a list of chapters, and topics to be asked in the examinations. Without checking the syllabus, it can be difficult for students to know what has to be studied and what has to be ignored from the exam’s point of view. It is one of the most important parts of exam preparation since the preparation begins with checking the syllabus. Now that the MPBSE has released its syllabus for classes 9 to 12, students can start preparing for their annual examinations. Students of board classes should carefully go through the syllabuses of all necessary subjects and do the time division, as per the number of chapters to be covered.

Related:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

MPBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 12 Mathematics subject below:

Chapter Name Marks Relations and Functions 5 Inverse Trigonometric Functions 6 Matrices 6 Determinant 6 Continuity and Differentiability 8 Applications of Derivatives 6 Integration 12 Applications of integrals 3 Differential Equations 6 Vector Algebra 7 Three Dimensional Geometry 7 Linear Programming 4 Probability 5 Total 80

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 32 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (07 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (07 marks)

Question No 6 to 15 will consist of 10 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Question No 16 to 19 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Question No 20 to 23 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

For complete Marking Scheme, click on the link below

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in English

Chapter No. Chapter Name 1 Relations and Functions- Introduction, types of relations, types of functions, combinations of functions, and inverse functions 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions - Introduction, Basic Concepts, Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions 3 Matrices- Introduction, Matrices, Types of Matrices, Operations on Matrices, Transform of Matrices, Symmetric and Asymmetrical Matrices, Invertible Matrices 4 Determinant- Role, Determinant, Area of a Triangle, Sub-Determinant and Cofactor, Cofactor and Inverse of a Matrix, Applications of Determinants and Matrices 5 Continuity and Differentiability- Introduction, Continuity, Differentiability, Exponential and Logarithmic Functions, Logarithmic Differentiation, Derivatives of Parametric Forms of Functions, Second Order Derivatives 6 Applications of Derivatives- Role, Rate of change of quantities, Increasing and decreasing functions, Maximum and minimum 7 Integration – Introduction, Integration as the inverse process of differentiation, Methods of integration, Integration of certain functions, Integration by partial fractions, Integration by fractions, Definite integration, Fundamental theorem of calculus, Finding the value of definite integrals by substitution, definite some properties of integrals 8 Applications of integrals- Role, Area under simple curves 9 Differential Equations- Introduction, Basic Concepts, General and Specific Solution of Differential Equations, Methods of Solving Differential Equations of First Order and First Degree 10 Vector Algebra - Introduction, Some Basic Concepts, Types of Vectors, Addition of Vectors, Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar, Product of Two Vectors 11 Three-Dimensional Geometry- Introduction, Direction cosine and direction ratio of a line, Equation of a line in space, Angle between two lines, Shortest distance between two lines 12 Linear Programming- Introduction, Linear programming problem, and its mathematical formulation 13 Probability- Introduction, Conditional Probability, Multiplication Rule of Probability, Independent Events, Bayes Theorem

MPBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 in Hindi

अध्याय क्रमांक नाम 1 संबंध एवं फलन- भूमिका, संबंधो के प्रकार, फलनों के प्रकार, फलनों का संयोजन तथा व्युत्क्रमणीय फलन 2 प्रतिलोम त्रिकोणमितीय फलन- भूमिका, आधारभूत संकल्पनाएं, प्रतिलोम त्रिकोणमितीय फलनों के गुणधर्म 3 आव्यूह- भूमिका, आव्यूह, आव्यूहों के प्रकार, आव्यूह पर संक्रियाएं, आव्यूह का परिवर्त, सममित तथा विषम सममित आव्यूह, व्युत्क्रमणीय आव्यूह 4 सारणिक- भूमिका, सारणिक, त्रिभुज का क्षेत्रफल, उपसारणिक और सहखंड, आव्यूह के सहखंडज और व्युत्क्रम, सारणिकों और आव्यूहों के अनुप्रयोग 5 सांतत्य तथा अवकलनीयता- भूमिका, सांतत्य, अवकलनीयता, चरघातांकी तथा लघुगणकीय फलन, लघुगणकीय अवकलन, फलनों के प्राचलिक रूपों के अवकलज, द्वितीय कोटिका अवकलज 6 अवकलज के अनुप्रयोग- भूमिका, राशियों के परिवर्तन की दर, वर्धमान और झसमान फलन, उच्चतम और निम्नतम 7 समाकलन- भूमिका, समाकलन को अवकलन के व्युत्कम प्रक्रम के रूप में, समाकलन की विधियाँ कुछ विशिष्ट फलनों के समाकलन, आंशिक भिन्नों द्वारा समाकरण, खंडश: समाकलन, निश्चित समाकलन, कलन की आधारभूत प्रमेय, प्रतिस्थापन द्वारा निश्चित समाकलनों का मान ज्ञात करना, निश्चित समाकलनों के कुछ गुणधम 8 समाकलनों के अनुप्रयोग- भूमिका, साधारण वक्रों के अंतर्गत क्षेत्रफल 9 अवकल समीकरण- भूमिका, आधारभूत संकल्पनाएं, अवकल समीकरण का व्यापक एवं विशिष्ट हल, प्रथम कोटि एवं प्रथम घात के अवकल समीकरणों को हल करने की विधियां 10 सदिश बीजगणित- भूमिका, कुछ आधारभूत संकल्पनाएं, सदिशों के प्रकार, संदिशों का योगफल, एक अदिश से सदिश का गुणन, दो सदिशों का गुणनफल 11 त्रि-विमीय ज्यामिति- भूमिका, रेखा के दिक्-कोसाइन और दिक्-अनुपात, अंतरिक्ष में रेखा का समीकरण, दो रेखाओं के मध्य कोण, दो रेखाओं के मध्य न्यूनतम दूरी 12 रैखिक प्रोग्रामन- भूमिका, रैखिक प्रोग्रामन समस्या और उसका गणितीय सूत्रीकरण 13 प्रायिकता- भूमिका, सप्रतिबंध प्रायिकता, प्रायिकता का गुणन नियम, स्वतंत्र घटनाएं, बेज प्रमेय

To download the MPBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus, click on the link below