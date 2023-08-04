MP Board 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024: MP Board, also known as MPBOSE, has made available its Intermediate curriculum for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can find the latest MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024 in a subject-wise list. You can also download the PDFs here with the given direct link. 

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Syllabus in PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has published the latest 2023-24 MP Board Class 12 Syllabus. The compiled syllabus PDF for MPBOSE Intermediate has been provided in PDF format on mpbse.nic.in, the official website of the board. In this article, students can find the detailed and subject-wise list of the MPBSE Inter syllabus 2024 here. We have provided the direct link to download the syllabus of each subject separately. Additionally, these direct download links are free of cost and using these PDFs you can study and prepare well for the MP Board examination 2023-24. 

Importance of MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Syllabus is the fundamental tool that supports effective learning for students. It sets the stage for a well-organised education experience for students, leading to better academic performance. For students, knowing the syllabus and following it is of utmost importance. A syllabus plays a crucial role in the preparation for the board examination because it serves as a finite list of topics or concepts to be prepared. It highlights what to study from a chapter or unit. The curriculum is set by subject matter experts based on the capabilities of students, in general, on account of the education they have already received so far and how much they must know to progress in their academics further. The question papers in the board examination are set based on the syllabus prescribed by the board. Hence, students must follow the latest syllabus to score well in the examination.

How to Download MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Follow the steps given below to acces MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh:

Step 1: Visit MP Board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click and close the pop-up appearing on-screen.

Step 3: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘Academics’

Step 4: From the notifications list, click on the “शैक्षणिक सत्र 2023-24 के लिए कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक समस्‍त विषयों का पाठ्यक्रम”

Step 5: A PDF will open up with the compiled syllabus of all subjects from Classes 9 to 12. 

Step 6: Scroll down to reach the syllabus for class 12.

Step 7: Now, scroll and check the syllabus for the desired subject. 

MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Subject-wise PDF Download

Download MPBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Information Practices Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

MP Board Class 12 Science Stream Syllabus 2024

Download MPBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

MP Board Class 12 Commerce Stream Syllabus 2023-24

Download MPBSE Class 12 Accounts Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Business Study Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

MP Board Class 12 Arts Stream Syllabus 2023-24

Download MPBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

FAQ

Is MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024 PDF download free?

Yes, students can download subject-wise MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024 PDF free of cost from Jagran Josh.

How to download MPBSE class 12 syllabus PDF 2023-24?

MPBSE class 12 syllabus PDF download direct link is provided here in this article by Jagran Josh.

Is MP Board 12th Syllabus available for all streams?

Yes MP Board 12th syllabus 2023-24 is available for all 3 streams - Arts, Commerce and Science.

