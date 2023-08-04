MP Board 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024: MP Board, also known as MPBOSE, has made available its Intermediate curriculum for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can find the latest MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024 in a subject-wise list. You can also download the PDFs here with the given direct link.

MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has published the latest 2023-24 MP Board Class 12 Syllabus. The compiled syllabus PDF for MPBOSE Intermediate has been provided in PDF format on mpbse.nic.in, the official website of the board. In this article, students can find the detailed and subject-wise list of the MPBSE Inter syllabus 2024 here. We have provided the direct link to download the syllabus of each subject separately. Additionally, these direct download links are free of cost and using these PDFs you can study and prepare well for the MP Board examination 2023-24.

Importance of MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Syllabus is the fundamental tool that supports effective learning for students. It sets the stage for a well-organised education experience for students, leading to better academic performance. For students, knowing the syllabus and following it is of utmost importance. A syllabus plays a crucial role in the preparation for the board examination because it serves as a finite list of topics or concepts to be prepared. It highlights what to study from a chapter or unit. The curriculum is set by subject matter experts based on the capabilities of students, in general, on account of the education they have already received so far and how much they must know to progress in their academics further. The question papers in the board examination are set based on the syllabus prescribed by the board. Hence, students must follow the latest syllabus to score well in the examination.

How to Download MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Follow the steps given below to acces MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh:

Step 1: Visit MP Board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click and close the pop-up appearing on-screen.

Step 3: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘Academics’

Step 4: From the notifications list, click on the “शैक्षणिक सत्र 2023-24 के लिए कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक समस्‍त विषयों का पाठ्यक्रम”

Step 5: A PDF will open up with the compiled syllabus of all subjects from Classes 9 to 12.

Step 6: Scroll down to reach the syllabus for class 12.

Step 7: Now, scroll and check the syllabus for the desired subject.

MP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Subject-wise PDF Download

Related: MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in