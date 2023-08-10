MP Board 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Physics Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, also known as MPBSE, has published the latest MPBSE Class 12 Inter Physics syllabus 2024. Along with the syllabus, its marking scheme is also available on the website of the board. Students can check the complete MP 12th Physics Marks Distribution and syllabus here. The curriculum is divided into 9 units which are divided further into 14 chapters. The MP Board Class 12 Physics written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 70 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Physics 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Physics Exam Pattern 2024 is also given towards the end of the article.
MP Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
Unit
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
1
|
Unit 1
|
Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
16
|
Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
Unit 2
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
2
|
Unit 3
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
17
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
Unit 4
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
3
|
Unit 5
|
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
18
|
Unit 6
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
4
|
Unit 7
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12
|
Unit 8
|
Chapter–12: Atoms
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
5
|
Unit 9
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
7
|
Total
|
70
MP Board Class 12 Physics Question Paper Pattern 2023-24
Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 marks each
Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
Que 3 - True False, 05 questions
Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions
Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
MP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
|
