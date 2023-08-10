MP Board 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Physics Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the MP Board 12th class Syllabus Physics 2024 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs. Also download both of these from the direct download links at the end.

MP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, also known as MPBSE, has published the latest MPBSE Class 12 Inter Physics syllabus 2024. Along with the syllabus, its marking scheme is also available on the website of the board. Students can check the complete MP 12th Physics Marks Distribution and syllabus here. The curriculum is divided into 9 units which are divided further into 14 chapters. The MP Board Class 12 Physics written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 70 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Physics 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Physics Exam Pattern 2024 is also given towards the end of the article.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2023-24

Unit Unit Marks 1 Unit 1 Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields 16 Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Unit 2 Chapter–3: Current Electricity 2 Unit 3 Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 17 Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter Unit 4 Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter–7: Alternating Current 3 Unit 5 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves 18 Unit 6 Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Chapter–10: Wave Optics 4 Unit 7 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Unit 8 Chapter–12: Atoms Chapter–13: Nuclei 5 Unit 9 Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits 7 Total 70

MP Board Class 12 Physics Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 marks each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 05 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions

Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

MP Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24



