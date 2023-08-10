MP Board 12th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Sanskrit Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the MP Board 12th class Syllabus Sanskrit 2024 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs. Also download both of these from the direct download links at the end.

MP Board Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, commonly known as MPBSE, has released the MP Intermediate Sanskrit syllabus for the current academic year 2023-24. The reduced and revised syllabus is given on the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. This syllabus and the marking scheme is important for candidates to prepare for their examinations. The syllabus has listed 18 units/ chapters for students to prepare. The MPBSE Class 12 Sanskrit written examination will be conducted for 80 marks and its candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the paper. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the latest MP Board Class 12 Sanskrit 2024 along with its marks distribution. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MP Board 12th Sanskrit Exam Pattern 2024 is also given towards the end of the article.

MP Board Class 12 Sanskrit Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions.

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions

Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

MP Board Class 12 Sanskrit Marking Scheme 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24



