MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE has declared the Class 10, 12 Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in. The board examinations of MP Board Class 10 will start on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6, 2024. Check the complete exam schedule here.

MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: Download MadhyaPradesh Board Matric and Inter Time Table Here

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. The 10th class examinations of MP Board are set to begin on February 5, 2024 while the 12th class board examinations will start on February 6, 2024. The MPBSE matric exam is scheduled to end on February 28, 2024 and the inter exam is scheduled to end on March 5, 2024. All the examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools. Each paper will be conducted for 80 marks. The examinations for all regular, private and divyang candidates will be conducted following the same datesheet and time schedule. 

MPBSE MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Overview

Board Name

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Board Website

mpbse.nic.in

Date Sheet 

Classes 10 (Matric) and 12 (Inter)

Class 10 Exam Start Date

February 5, 2024

Class 10 Exam End Date

February 28, 2024

Class 12 Exam Start Date

February 6, 2024

Class 12 Exam End Date

March 5, 2024

MP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Matric Time Table 2024

The 10th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper on February 5th, 2024. The last exam is of the NSQF paper on February 28th, 2024.

Date

Subject

February 5, 2024

Hindi

February 7, 2024

Urdu

February 9, 2024

Sanskrit

February 13, 2024

Mathematics

February 15, 2024

Marathi

Gujarati

Punjabi

Sindhi

February 19, 2024

English

February 22, 2024

Science

February 26, 2024

Social Science

February 28, 2024

NSQF

 

Download MP Board 10th Time Table 2024 PDF

MP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Inter Time Table 2024

The 12th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper. The last exam is for Urdu and Marathi, on March 5, 2024.

Date 

Subject

February 6, 2024

Hindi

February 8, 2024

English

February 10, 2024

Drawing and Design

February 12, 2024

Physics

Economics

Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery

Element of Science

History of Indian Art

February 13, 2024

Psychology

February 15, 2024

Biotechnology

February 16, 2024

Biology

February 17, 2024

Informatic Practices

February 20, 2024

Sanskrit

February 21, 2024

Chemistry

History

Business Studies

Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture

Drawing & Painting

Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

February 23, 2024

Sociology

February 27, 2024

Mathematics

February 28, 2024

NSQF

Physical Education

February 29, 2024

Political Science

March 2, 2024

Geography

Crop. Production & Horticulture

Still Life & Design

Anotomy Physiology & Health

March 4, 2024

Agriculture

Book-Keeping & Accountancy

March 5, 2024

Urdu

Marathi

 

Download MP Board Date sheet Class 12 2024 PDF

Important Instructions in MPBSE Date Sheet 2024

  • Students must report to the exam center by 8 am. No entry will be allowed past 8.45 am.
  • The exams will start at 9 am and end at 12 pm. 3 hours are provided for students to attempt the exam.
  • Exams will be conducted as per the schedule given even if a holiday is declared on the scheduled date of exam.
  • Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools. 
  • Students will be provided their answer booklets 10 minutes before the exam begins i.e. at 8.50 am.
  • The question papers will be provided to students 5 minutes before the examination at 8.55 am.

FAQ

What is the date of MP Board Class 12 Exam 2024?

MP Board Class Board exam 2024 will start on February 6 and end on March 5, 2024.

What is the date of MP Board Exam 2024?

MP Board Class 10 exams will start on February 5 and class 12 exams will start on February 6, 2024.

