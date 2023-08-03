MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. The 10th class examinations of MP Board are set to begin on February 5, 2024 while the 12th class board examinations will start on February 6, 2024. The MPBSE matric exam is scheduled to end on February 28, 2024 and the inter exam is scheduled to end on March 5, 2024. All the examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools. Each paper will be conducted for 80 marks. The examinations for all regular, private and divyang candidates will be conducted following the same datesheet and time schedule.
MPBSE MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Overview
|
Board Name
|
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
|
Board Website
|
mpbse.nic.in
|
Date Sheet
|
Classes 10 (Matric) and 12 (Inter)
|
Class 10 Exam Start Date
|
February 5, 2024
|
Class 10 Exam End Date
|
February 28, 2024
|
Class 12 Exam Start Date
|
February 6, 2024
|
Class 12 Exam End Date
|
March 5, 2024
MP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Matric Time Table 2024
The 10th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper on February 5th, 2024. The last exam is of the NSQF paper on February 28th, 2024.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 5, 2024
|
Hindi
|
February 7, 2024
|
Urdu
|
February 9, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 13, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 15, 2024
|
Marathi
Gujarati
Punjabi
Sindhi
|
February 19, 2024
|
English
|
February 22, 2024
|
Science
|
February 26, 2024
|
Social Science
|
February 28, 2024
|
NSQF
|
Download MP Board 10th Time Table 2024 PDF
MP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Inter Time Table 2024
The 12th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper. The last exam is for Urdu and Marathi, on March 5, 2024.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 6, 2024
|
Hindi
|
February 8, 2024
|
English
|
February 10, 2024
|
Drawing and Design
|
February 12, 2024
|
Physics
Economics
Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery
Element of Science
History of Indian Art
|
February 13, 2024
|
Psychology
|
February 15, 2024
|
Biotechnology
|
February 16, 2024
|
Biology
|
February 17, 2024
|
Informatic Practices
|
February 20, 2024
|
Sanskrit
|
February 21, 2024
|
Chemistry
History
Business Studies
Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture
Drawing & Painting
Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
|
February 23, 2024
|
Sociology
|
February 27, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
February 28, 2024
|
NSQF
Physical Education
|
February 29, 2024
|
Political Science
|
March 2, 2024
|
Geography
Crop. Production & Horticulture
Still Life & Design
Anotomy Physiology & Health
|
March 4, 2024
|
Agriculture
Book-Keeping & Accountancy
|
March 5, 2024
|
Urdu
Marathi
|
Download MP Board Date sheet Class 12 2024 PDF
Important Instructions in MPBSE Date Sheet 2024
- Students must report to the exam center by 8 am. No entry will be allowed past 8.45 am.
- The exams will start at 9 am and end at 12 pm. 3 hours are provided for students to attempt the exam.
- Exams will be conducted as per the schedule given even if a holiday is declared on the scheduled date of exam.
- Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools.
- Students will be provided their answer booklets 10 minutes before the exam begins i.e. at 8.50 am.
- The question papers will be provided to students 5 minutes before the examination at 8.55 am.
Also Read -