MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE has declared the Class 10, 12 Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in. The board examinations of MP Board Class 10 will start on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6, 2024. Check the complete exam schedule here.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 OUT: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the board exam date sheet 2023-24 on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. The 10th class examinations of MP Board are set to begin on February 5, 2024 while the 12th class board examinations will start on February 6, 2024. The MPBSE matric exam is scheduled to end on February 28, 2024 and the inter exam is scheduled to end on March 5, 2024. All the examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools. Each paper will be conducted for 80 marks. The examinations for all regular, private and divyang candidates will be conducted following the same datesheet and time schedule.

MPBSE MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Overview

Board Name Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Board Website mpbse.nic.in Date Sheet Classes 10 (Matric) and 12 (Inter) Class 10 Exam Start Date February 5, 2024 Class 10 Exam End Date February 28, 2024 Class 12 Exam Start Date February 6, 2024 Class 12 Exam End Date March 5, 2024

MP Board Class 10 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Matric Time Table 2024

The 10th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper on February 5th, 2024. The last exam is of the NSQF paper on February 28th, 2024.

Date Subject February 5, 2024 Hindi February 7, 2024 Urdu February 9, 2024 Sanskrit February 13, 2024 Mathematics February 15, 2024 Marathi Gujarati Punjabi Sindhi February 19, 2024 English February 22, 2024 Science February 26, 2024 Social Science February 28, 2024 NSQF

MP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2024: MPBSE Inter Time Table 2024

The 12th class Madhya Pradesh board exams will begin with the Hindi paper. The last exam is for Urdu and Marathi, on March 5, 2024.

Date Subject February 6, 2024 Hindi February 8, 2024 English February 10, 2024 Drawing and Design February 12, 2024 Physics Economics Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery Element of Science History of Indian Art February 13, 2024 Psychology February 15, 2024 Biotechnology February 16, 2024 Biology February 17, 2024 Informatic Practices February 20, 2024 Sanskrit February 21, 2024 Chemistry History Business Studies Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture Drawing & Painting Home Management, Nutrition & Textile February 23, 2024 Sociology February 27, 2024 Mathematics February 28, 2024 NSQF Physical Education February 29, 2024 Political Science March 2, 2024 Geography Crop. Production & Horticulture Still Life & Design Anotomy Physiology & Health March 4, 2024 Agriculture Book-Keeping & Accountancy March 5, 2024 Urdu Marathi

Important Instructions in MPBSE Date Sheet 2024

Students must report to the exam center by 8 am. No entry will be allowed past 8.45 am.

The exams will start at 9 am and end at 12 pm. 3 hours are provided for students to attempt the exam.

Exams will be conducted as per the schedule given even if a holiday is declared on the scheduled date of exam.

Practical examinations for regular candidates in MP Board classes 10, 12 will be conducted from March 5 to March 20, 2024 in their respective schools.

Students will be provided their answer booklets 10 minutes before the exam begins i.e. at 8.50 am.

The question papers will be provided to students 5 minutes before the examination at 8.55 am.

Also Read -