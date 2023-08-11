MP Board 12th Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Economics Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the MP Board 12th class Syllabus Economics 2024 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs. Also download both of these from the direct download links at the end.

MP Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, also commonly known as MPBSE, has published the latest Inter curriculum for the session 2023-24. MPBSE Class 12 Economics Class 12 syllabus 2024 and its marking scheme is also available on the website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. Students can check the complete MP 12th Economics Marks distribution pattern and syllabus here. The curriculum is mainly divided into 2 units: Micro Economics and Macro Economics. The first part has 5 units and the 2nd part has 6 units. The MPBSE 12th class Economics written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Economics Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 marks each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions

Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

MP Board Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24



