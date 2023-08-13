MP Board 12th Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Psychology Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Psychology Syllabus for Class 12. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern, here.

MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023: This article brings to students an updated syllabus and marking scheme for MPBSE Class 12. We have also attached PDF download links below for students to save these resources for future use. The syllabus and marking scheme mentioned here are for students of the current academic session 2023-2024.

Psychology is also an elective subject. Students who have opted for Class 12 Psychology as one of the electives, must refer to the syllabus and marking scheme presented below. This would guide them through their preparation journey and also assist students in strategizing their preparation schedule. It is important for students to plan and divide the time among all the chapters of the subject, as per the time requirement. This time allotment is divided on the basis of marks distribution per chapter, which can be found in the marking scheme presented below.

MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 12 Psychology subject below:

Chapters Marks Differences in psychographic properties 13 Self and personality 13 Facing life's challenges 09 Psychotic disorder 12 Medical approach 09 Attitude and Social Cognition 08 Social Influence and Group Process 06 Total 70

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 28 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (05 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (05 marks)

Question No 6 to 12 will consist of 07 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Question No 13 to 16 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Question No 17 to 20 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024 in English

Chapters Differences in psychographic properties Self and personality Facing life's challenges Psychotic disorder Medical approach Attitude and Social Cognition Social Influence and Group Process

MPBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024 in Hindi

अध्याय मनोविज्ञानीक गुणों में विभिन्नतायें आत्म एवं व्यक्तित्व जीवन की चुनौतिया का सामना मनोविज्ञानीक विकार चिकित्सा उपागम अभिवृत्ति एवं सामाजिक संज्ञान सामाजिक प्रभाव एवं समूह प्रक्रम

