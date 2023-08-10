MP Board 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Accountancy Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Accountancy Syllabus for Class 12. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern, here.

MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education(MPBSE) has released its Class 12 syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students appearing for MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations in 2024 should refer to this syllabus before beginning with the preparation for examinations. You can also find the syllabus on the MP Board’s official website. In order to know the MPBSE Class 12 Syllabus and marking scheme for Accountancy, check the article below.

The marking scheme is a layout of your exam pattern. It presents the marks allocation of every chapter present in the syllabus. It also mentions the number of questions to be asked in the examinations, the number of marks allocated per question, the types of questions to be asked, and on what grounds or skills will the student be tested. On the other hand, the syllabus is the integration of all the chapters and topics to be asked in the examination. Both of these resources are important from the exam’s point of view and should not be missed by students. Referring to these can strengthen your preparation and ensure that you have prepared the right concepts with the right amount of importance to be laid on each of them.

Related:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 12 Accountancy subject below:

Chapters Marks Partnership Accounting Basic Concepts 12 Reconstitution of Partnership Firm: Admission of Partner 12 Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm: Death of a Partner 08 Dissolution of partnership firm 04 Accounting for share capital 16 Issue of debentures 08 Company financial statement 08 Accounting Ratio 04 Cash flow statement 08 Total 80

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 32 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (07 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (07 marks)

Question No 6 to 15 will consist of 10 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Question No 16 to 19 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Question No 20 to 23 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

For complete Marking Scheme, click on the link below

MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-2024 in English

Chapter No. Chapter Name 1 Partnership Accounting Basic Concepts Nature of Partnership, Partnership Deed, Salient Features of Partnership Accounts, Maintenance of Partners' Capital Accounts, Division of Profits among Partners, Guarantee of Profits to a Partner, Prior Adjustment 2 Reconstitution of Partnership Firm: Admission of Partner Types of Reconstitution of Partnership Firm, Admission of Partner, New Profit Sharing Ratio, Sacrifice Ratio, Goodwill, Adjustment of Accumulated Profits and Losses, Revaluation of Assets and Reassessment of Liabilities, Adjustment of Capital, Change in Profit Sharing Ratio of Existing Partners 3 Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm: Death of a Partner Determination of Amount Due to Retiring Partner, New Profit Sharing Ratio, Gaining Ratio, Treatment of Goodwill, Adjustment for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities, Adjustment of Accumulated Profits and Losses, Settlement of Amount Due to Retiring Partner, Adjustment of Partners' Capital, Partners death 4 Dissolution of partnership firm Dissolution of Partnership, Dissolution of Firm, Settlement of Accounts, Accounting Practices Part 2 1 Accounting for share capital Characteristics of a Company, Types of Company, Share Capital of a Company, Classes and Nature of Shares, Issue of Shares, Accounting Treatment, Forfeiture of Shares 2 Issue of debentures Subdivision- 1 Meaning of debenture, difference between share and debenture, types of debentures, issue of debentures, over-subscription, issue of debentures for consideration other than cash, issue of debentures as collateral security, conditions for issue of debentures, Write-off of interest, discount/loss on debenture issue 3 Company financial statement Meaning of Financial Statements, Nature of Financial Statements, Objectives of Financial Statements, Types of Financial Statements, Uses and Importance of Financial Statements, Limitations of Financial Statements 4 Accounting Ratio Meaning of Accounting Ratios, Objectives of Ratio Analysis, Advantages of Ratio Analysis, Limitations of Ratio Analysis, Types of Ratios, Liquidity Ratios, Solvency Ratios, Activity (or Turnover Ratios), Profitability Ratios 5 Cash flow statement Objectives of Cash Flow Statement, Benefits of Cash Flow Statement, Cash and Cash Equivalents, Cash Flows, Classification of Activities for Preparing Cash Flow Statement, Calculation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities, Calculation of Cash Flows from Investing and Financing Activities, Cash creation of flow statement

MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-2024 in Hindi

अध्याय क्रमांक नाम अध्याय -1 साझेदारी लेखांकन आधारभूत अवधारणाएँ साझेदारी की प्रकृति , साझेदारी विलेख, साझेदारी खातों के विशिष्ठ पहलू , साझेदारों के पूंजी खातों का अनुरक्षण , साझेदारों के बीच लाभ का विभाजन, एक सांझेदार को लाभ की गारंटी, पूर्व समायोजन अध्याय -2 साझेदारी फर्म का पुनर्गठन: साझेदार का प्रवेश साझेदारी फर्म के पुनर्गठन के प्रकार, साझेदार का प्रवेश, नया लाभ विभाजन अनुपात, त्याग अनुपात, ख्याति, संचित लाभों और हानियों का समायोजन, परिसंपत्तियों का पुनर्मूल्यांकन और दायित्वों का पुनर्निर्धारण, पूंजी का समायोजन, वर्तमान साझेदारों के लाभ विभाजन अनुपात में परिवर्तन अध्याय -3 साझेदारी फर्म का पुनर्गठन: सांझेदार की मृत्यु सेवानिवृत्त साझेदार को देय राशि का निर्धारण, नया लाभ विभाजन अनुपात, अभिलाभ अनुपात, ख्याति का व्यवहार, परिसंपत्तियों तथा दायित्वों के पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए समायोजन, संचित लाभों तथा हानियों का समायोजन, सेवानिवृत्तसाझेदार को देय राशि का निपटारा, साझेदारों की पूंजी का समायोजन, साझेदार की मृत्यु अध्याय -4 साझेदारी फर्म का विघटन साझेदारी का विघटन, फर्म का विघटन, खातों का निपटारा, लेखांकन व्यवहार भाग-2 अध्याय -1 अंशपूंजी के लिए लेखांकन कंपनी की विशेषताएं, कंपनी के प्रकार, कंपनी की अंशपूंजी, अंशों की श्रेणियाँ एवं प्रकृति, अंशों का निर्गमन, लेखांकन व्यवहार, अंशों का हरण अध्याय -2 ऋणपत्रों का निर्गम उपखंड- 1 ऋणपत्र का आशय, अंश और ऋणपत्र के बीच अंतर, ऋणपत्रों के प्रकार, ऋणपत्रों का निर्गम, अधि-अभिदान, रोकड़ के अतिरिक्त अन्य प्रतिफल पर ऋणपत्रों का निर्गमन, ऋणपत्रों का संपार्शिवक प्रतिभूति के रूप में निर्गमन, ऋणपत्रों को निर्गमित करने की शर्तें, ऋणपत्रों पर ब्याज, ऋण पत्र निर्गम पर बट्टा/ हानी का अपलेखन अध्याय -3 कंपनी के वित्तीय विवरण वित्तीय विवरणों का अर्थ, वित्तीय विवरणों की प्रकृति, वित्तीय विवरणों के उद्देष्य, वित्तीय विवरणों के प्रकार, वित्तीय विवरणों की उपयोगिता एवं महत्व, वित्तीय विवरणों की सीमाएं अध्याय -4 लेखांकन अनुपात लेखांकन अनुपात का अर्थ, अनुपात विश्लेषण के उद्देश्य, अनुपात विश्लेषण के लाभ, अनुपात विश्लेषण की सीमाएं, अनु[अनुपातों के प्रकार, द्रवता अनुपात, ऋण शोधन क्षमता अनुपात, क्रियाशीलता( या आर्वत अनुपात), लाभ प्रदता अनुपात अध्याय -5 रोकड़ प्रवाह विवरण रोकड़ प्रवाह विवरण के उद्देश्य, रोकड़ प्रवाह विवरण के लाभ, रोकड़ एवं रोकड़ तुल्याराशियाँ, रोकड़ प्रवाह, रोकड़ प्रवाह विवरण को तैयार करने हेतु क्रियाकलापों का वर्गीकरण, प्रचालन क्रियाकलापों से रोकड़ प्रवाह की गणना, निवेश अवं वित्तीय क्रियाकलापों से रोकड़ प्रवाह की गणना, रोकड़ प्रवाह विवरण का निर्माण

To download the MPBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus, click on the link below