MP Board 12th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 12 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of English and its syllabus for class 12 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 12th English Syllabus and paper pattern

The English paper of class 12 MPBSE is one of the elective papers chosen by students for class 12 MP board examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 12 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 12th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 12th exams. 

English Syllabus for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for English for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

कक्षा :- 12वीं माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल, मध्यप्रदेश, भोपाल हायर सेकेण्डरी परीक्षा सत्र 2023-24 अंग्रेजी  पाठ्यक्रम 

Section A - Reading Skill 

• Reading comprehension through unseen passage. 

• Two unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based. Multiple choice questions/ objective type questions will be asked. 

Section B - Writing Skills 

• Note Making 

• Summarizing 

• Sub-titling 

• Essay writing 

• Letter writing 

• Creative writing

• Note Making based on a passage

• Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster making

Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving. 

• Letter writing

Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience

• Long Composition

Writing an essay/article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc. 

Section C - Grammar 

(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc. 

(II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc.

Section D - Textbooks 

This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks. The following chapters from prescribed textbook-Flamingo for 2023-24.

S.NO.

Topics

Writer

Genre

1. 

The Last Lesson 

Alphonse Daudet 

Prose

2. 

Last Spring 

Anees Jung

Prose

3.

Deep Water

William Douglas

Prose

4.

The Rattrap

Selma Lagerlof

Prose

5.

Indigo

Louis Fischer

Prose

6.

Poets And Pancakes

Asokamitran

Prose

7. 

The Interview Prose

Part-I

Part-I

Christopher Silves

An Interview with Umberto Eco 

Prose

8. 

Going Places

A.R. Barton

Prose
 

S No

Topics

Writer

Genre

1.

My Mother At Sixty-Six

Kamala Das

Poetry

2.

Keeping Quiet

Pablo Neruda

Poetry

3.

A Thing Of Beauty

Jhon Keats

Poetry

4.

A Roadside Stand

Robert Frost

Poetry

5.

Aunt Jennifer's Tigers

Adrienne Rich

Poetry

The following chapters from prescribed supplementary reader-Vistas for 2023-24.

S No

Topics

Writer

1.

The Third Level

Jack Finney

2.

The Tiger King

Kalki

3.

Journey to the end of the Earth

Tishani Doshi

4.

The Enemy

Pearl S.Buck

5.

On the face of It

Susan Hill

6.

Memories of Childhood - The Cutting of My Long Hair - We Too are Human Beings

Zitkala-Sa Bama

English Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)

Section A Reading Skill

1. Reading comprehension through unseen passage.  (10 Marks)

One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. 

The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based.

Multiple choice questions/objective type questions will be asked.

2. Note Making based on a passage. (4 Marks) 

Note Making

For correct title

Numbering and Indenting

Key / Glossary/ use of abbreviations

Notes

1 mark

1 mark

1 mark

1 mark

Section - B Writing Skills

3. Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster Making. 4 Marks 

Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving.

For correct format

Content/body

Expression

1 mark

2 marks

1 mark

4. Letter Writing (4 marks)

Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development , organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience. 

Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving.


For correct format

Content/body

Expression

1 mark

2 marks

1 mark

5. Long Composition (4 Marks)

Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument 

in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and 

critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc.


 

Language

Content

Expression(grammatical accuracy, coherence,  appropriate words, spelling and punctuations)

1 mark

2 marks

1 mark

Section - C  Grammar (10 Marks)

(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc.

(II) Do as directed.

Voices, Transformation of sentences , Clauses etc.

Section D Textbooks (44 Marks)

This section will have the variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks.

MPBSE CLASS 12th ENGLISH MARKING SCHEME IN DETAIL

S. NO.

Topics

Marks

Section A Reading Skills (14 marks)

1

Unseen Passage

10

2

Note Making (Title + Notes)

4

Section B Writing Skills (12 marks)

3

Notice/Advertisement/Poster

4

4

Letter Writing (Formal / Informal)

4

5

Long Composition (Article/ Report/Speech/ Debate / Paragraph)

4

Section C Grammar (10 marks)

6

Sentence Corrections/ Fill ups

5

7

Do as directed

5

Section D Textbooks (44 marks)

8

Extract from Prose (Flamingo)

5

9

A. Extract from Poetry (Flamingo) B. Extract from Supplementary Reader (Vistas)

3 4

10

Short Answer Type Questions from Prose(Flamingo)

10

11

Short Answer Type Questions from Poetry (Flamingo)

6

12

Short Answer Type Questions from Supp. Reader (Vistas)

4

13

Long Answer Type Questions from Prose(Flamingo)

6

14

Long Answer Type Question from Poetry (Flamingo)

3

15

Long Answer Type Question from Supp. Reader (Vistas)

3

Total

80

 

S.No

Description

Number of Question

Marks

Total Marks

1

Objective type questions will be asked from

      
 

Unseen passages

10

01

10
 

Sentence correction/fill up (Grammar)

05

01

  
 

Do as Directed (Grammar)

05

01

05
 

Extract from prose

05

01

05
 

Extract from Poetry

03

01

03
 

Extract from Supplementary Reader

04

01

04

II

Internal Choices will be there in all questions except objective type questions

III

The word limit for these questions is
 

Very Short Answer - 30 words

  

02

  
 

Short Answer - 75 Words

  

03

  
 

Long Answer - Analytical Type - 120 Words

  

04

  

 

Download MPBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

 

Download MPBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF

FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 80 in the MP board Class 12th English exam?

The passing marks out of 80 in the MP board Class 12th English exam is 26.4.

Is MPBSE English class 12 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE English class 12 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.
