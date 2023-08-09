MP Board 12th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

Section A - Reading Skill • Reading comprehension through unseen passage. • Two unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based. Multiple choice questions/ objective type questions will be asked. Section B - Writing Skills • Note Making • Summarizing • Sub-titling • Essay writing • Letter writing • Creative writing • Note Making based on a passage • Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster making Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving. • Letter writing Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience • Long Composition Writing an essay/article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc. Section C - Grammar (I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc. (II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc. Section D - Textbooks This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks. The following chapters from prescribed textbook-Flamingo for 2023-24.