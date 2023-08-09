MP Board 12th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE English Syllabus PDF

The English paper of class 12 MPBSE is one of the elective papers chosen by students for class 12 MP board examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 12 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 12th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 12th exams.
English Syllabus for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)
The detailed syllabus for English for MPBSE class 12th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;
कक्षा :- 12वीं माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल, मध्यप्रदेश, भोपाल हायर सेकेण्डरी परीक्षा सत्र 2023-24 अंग्रेजी पाठ्यक्रम
Section A - Reading Skill
• Reading comprehension through unseen passage.
• Two unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based. Multiple choice questions/ objective type questions will be asked.
Section B - Writing Skills
• Note Making
• Summarizing
• Sub-titling
• Essay writing
• Letter writing
• Creative writing
• Note Making based on a passage
• Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster making
Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving.
• Letter writing
Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development, organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience
• Long Composition
Writing an essay/article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc.
Section C - Grammar
(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc.
(II) Do as directed: Voices, Transformation of sentences, Clauses etc.
Section D - Textbooks
This section will have a variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks. The following chapters from prescribed textbook-Flamingo for 2023-24.
S.NO.
Topics
Writer
Genre
1.
The Last Lesson
Alphonse Daudet
Prose
2.
Last Spring
Anees Jung
Prose
3.
Deep Water
William Douglas
Prose
4.
The Rattrap
Selma Lagerlof
Prose
5.
Indigo
Louis Fischer
Prose
6.
Poets And Pancakes
Asokamitran
Prose
7.
The Interview Prose
Part-I
Part-I
Christopher Silves
An Interview with Umberto Eco
Prose
8.
Going Places
A.R. Barton
Prose
S No
Topics
Writer
Genre
1.
My Mother At Sixty-Six
Kamala Das
Poetry
2.
Keeping Quiet
Pablo Neruda
Poetry
3.
A Thing Of Beauty
Jhon Keats
Poetry
4.
A Roadside Stand
Robert Frost
Poetry
5.
Aunt Jennifer's Tigers
Adrienne Rich
Poetry
The following chapters from prescribed supplementary reader-Vistas for 2023-24.
S No
Topics
Writer
1.
The Third Level
Jack Finney
2.
The Tiger King
Kalki
3.
Journey to the end of the Earth
Tishani Doshi
4.
The Enemy
Pearl S.Buck
5.
On the face of It
Susan Hill
6.
Memories of Childhood - The Cutting of My Long Hair - We Too are Human Beings
Zitkala-Sa Bama
English Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 12th Board Exams (2023-24)
Section A Reading Skill
1. Reading comprehension through unseen passage. (10 Marks)
One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary.
The passage may be factual, descriptive, literary or case based.
Multiple choice questions/objective type questions will be asked.
2. Note Making based on a passage. (4 Marks)
Note Making
Section - B Writing Skills
3. Notice/ Advertisement/ Poster Making. 4 Marks
Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving.
4. Letter Writing (4 marks)
Formal / informal letter to enable the students to identify the elements of a letter and to apply them and compose a letter. They must be able to produce clear and coherent writing in which the development , organisation and style are appropriate to task, purpose and audience.
Creative writing skills aid in developing abilities in critical thinking and creative problem solving.
5. Long Composition (4 Marks)
Writing an essay/ article/ paragraph to enable the students to learn presentation of a coherent argument
in response to a stimulus or question and develop research, communication skills, creative and
critical thinking, organization of thoughts etc.
Section - C Grammar (10 Marks)
(I) Questions on gap filling, Tenses, Prepositions, Verbs, Conjunctions, Articles, Modals, Determiners etc.
(II) Do as directed.
Voices, Transformation of sentences , Clauses etc.
Section D Textbooks (44 Marks)
This section will have the variety of assessment items including multiple choice questions, objective type questions, short answer type questions and long answer type questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation of the textbooks.
MPBSE CLASS 12th ENGLISH MARKING SCHEME IN DETAIL
S. NO.
Topics
Marks
Section A Reading Skills (14 marks)
1
Unseen Passage
10
2
Note Making (Title + Notes)
4
Section B Writing Skills (12 marks)
3
Notice/Advertisement/Poster
4
4
Letter Writing (Formal / Informal)
4
5
Long Composition (Article/ Report/Speech/ Debate / Paragraph)
4
Section C Grammar (10 marks)
6
Sentence Corrections/ Fill ups
5
7
Do as directed
5
Section D Textbooks (44 marks)
8
Extract from Prose (Flamingo)
5
9
A. Extract from Poetry (Flamingo) B. Extract from Supplementary Reader (Vistas)
3 4
10
Short Answer Type Questions from Prose(Flamingo)
10
11
Short Answer Type Questions from Poetry (Flamingo)
6
12
Short Answer Type Questions from Supp. Reader (Vistas)
4
13
Long Answer Type Questions from Prose(Flamingo)
6
14
Long Answer Type Question from Poetry (Flamingo)
3
15
Long Answer Type Question from Supp. Reader (Vistas)
3
Total
80
S.No
Description
Number of Question
Marks
Total Marks
1
Objective type questions will be asked from
Unseen passages
10
01
10
Sentence correction/fill up (Grammar)
05
01
Do as Directed (Grammar)
05
01
05
Extract from prose
05
01
05
Extract from Poetry
03
01
03
Extract from Supplementary Reader
04
01
04
II
Internal Choices will be there in all questions except objective type questions
III
The word limit for these questions is
Very Short Answer - 30 words
02
Short Answer - 75 Words
03
Long Answer - Analytical Type - 120 Words
04
Download MPBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 12 English Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF
