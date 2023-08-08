News

MP Board 10th Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Urdu Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Urdu and its syllabus for class 10 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article. 

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Urdu Syllabus and paper pattern
Urdu is one of the optional language papers chosen by students for class 10 MBSE examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 10 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 10th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 10th exams. 

Urdu Syllabus for MPBSE Class 10th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Urdu for MPBSE class 10th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Urdu Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 10th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Urdu for MPBSE class 10th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

पूर्व निर्धारित पाठ्यपुस्तक के आधार पर
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 1 से 5 तक 30 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर एक अंक निर्धारित है। 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 1 - सही विकल्प 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 2 - रिक्त स्थान 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 3 - सत्य असत्य 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 4 - सही जोड़ी 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 5 - एक वाक्य में उत्तर 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 6 से 17 तक कुल 12 प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर 2 अंक निर्धारित हैं। 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 18 से 20 तक कुल 3 प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर 3 अंक निर्धारित हैं।
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 21 से 23 तक कुल तीन प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर चार अंक निर्धारित हैं।

 

Download MPBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 10th Urdu exam?

The passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 10th Urdu exam is 24.75.

Is MPBSE Urdu class 10 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Urdu class 10 syllabus pdf here: https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/mpbse-mp-board-class-10th-urdu-syllabus-download-pdf-marking-scheme-pattern-1691506459-1

How many questions are there in MP Board 10th Urdu Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 23 questions in MP Board 10th Urdu Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.
