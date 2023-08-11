MP Board 12th Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Urdu Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023: Students can find MPBSE Revised Urdu Syllabus for Class 12. Also, find attached a PDF download link and marking scheme pattern, here.

MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023: In this article, students can find MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus ad Marking Scheme. The examinations will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Urdu is an elective subject in Class 12. Students do not have to mandatorily study Urdu. It is placed as an option, students willing to study Urdu as one of their subjects can choose it as an elective.

This article is for students who have chosen Urdu as their elective subject. Here, we have also presented PDF download links for the Class 12 Urdu Syllabus and Marking Scheme. Students can download the PDFs and save them for future reference.

The syllabus and Marking Scheme lays down an outline of what a student has to study within an academic year and on what grounds will he/she be tested. Which topics have to be given more importance, what has to be studied and practiced more, from which chapters what amount of questions of how much marks will be coming, etc all is clarified by the syllabus and marking scheme. Thus, it is advised for students to go through MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus and Marking scheme before starting their preparation for MPBSE Class 12 Board Examinations.

MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Marking Scheme

Find Madhya Pradesh Board’s Marking Scheme for Class 12 Urdu subject below:

Notes:

Question No 1 to 5 will consist of 32 Objective type questions. Each question will be for 01 mark.

Question No 1- Choose the correct answer (06 marks)

Question No 2- Fill in the blanks (06 marks)

Question No 3- True or False (06 marks)

Question No 4- Match the following (07 marks)

Question No 5- Pick the odd one out (07 marks)

Question No 6 to 15 will consist of 07 Questions. Each question will be for 02 marks.

Question No 16 to 19 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 03 marks.

Question No 20 to 23 will consist of 04 Questions. Each question will be for 04 marks.

For complete Marking Scheme, click on the link below

MPBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023-2024

To download the MPBSE Class 12 Information Practice Syllabus, click on the link below