MP Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Geography Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download MP Board 12th class Geography syllabus 2024 along with its Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs. 

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus and paper pattern
Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest 12th class curriculum 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. It is all available on the website of MP board at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Geography Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 8 units. However, the 1st part has 3 units while the 2nd part has 5 units. The MPBSE 12th class Geography written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Geography Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article. 

Career Counseling

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions

Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

Download MPBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next