MP Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Geography Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest 12th class curriculum 2023-24 for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science. It is all available on the website of MP board at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Geography Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of a total of 8 units. However, the 1st part has 3 units while the 2nd part has 5 units. The MPBSE 12th class Geography written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Geography Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.
MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24
MP Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24
MP Board Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24
Questions number 1 to 5 will have 28 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
Que 4 - Match the following, 05 questions
Que 5 - One line answer, 05 questions
Question number 6 to 12 will have a total of 7 questions, 2 marks each
Question number 13 to 16 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
Question number 17 to 20 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
Download MPBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 12 Geography Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF