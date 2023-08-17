MP Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Political Science Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download MP Board 12th class Political Science syllabus 2024 along with its Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs. 

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest Inter syllabus 2023-24 for all Arts, Commerce and Science streams at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of 15 units. The MPBSE 12th class Political Science written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus 2023-24 and its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article. 

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

S No.

Chapter Name

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

1

The End of Bipolarity 

2

Contemporary Centres of Power 

3

Contemporary South Asia

4

International Organizations

5

Security in the Contemporary World

6

Environment and Natural Resources 

7

Globalisation

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

8

Challenges of Nation-Building

9

Era of One-Party Dominance

10

Politics of Planned Development

11

India’s External Relations 

12

Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

13

The Crisis of Democratic Order 

14

Regional Aspirations

15

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

TOTAL

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2023-24

S No.

Chapter Name

Marks

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

1

Ch 1The End of Bipolarity 

07

2

Ch 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 

06

3

Ch 3 Contemporary South Asia

05

4

Ch 4 International Organizations

07

5

Ch 5 Security in the Contemporary World

05

6

Ch 6 Environment and Natural Resources 

06

7

Ch 7 Globalisation

04

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

8

Ch 1 Challenges of Nation-Building

06

9

Ch 2 Era of One-Party Dominance

03

10

Ch 3 Politics of Planned Development

03

11

Ch 4 India’s External Relations 

07

12

Ch 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

03

13

Ch 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order 

07

14

Ch 7 Regional Aspirations

07

15

Ch 8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics

04

TOTAL

80

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions for 1 mark each

Career Counseling

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions

Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.

Download MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF

 

