MP Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Political Science Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download MP Board 12th class Political Science syllabus 2024 along with its Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs.

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus and paper pattern

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest Inter syllabus 2023-24 for all Arts, Commerce and Science streams at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of 15 units. The MPBSE 12th class Political Science written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus 2023-24 and its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

S No. Chapter Name PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS 1 The End of Bipolarity 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 3 Contemporary South Asia 4 International Organizations 5 Security in the Contemporary World 6 Environment and Natural Resources 7 Globalisation PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE 8 Challenges of Nation-Building 9 Era of One-Party Dominance 10 Politics of Planned Development 11 India’s External Relations 12 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 13 The Crisis of Democratic Order 14 Regional Aspirations 15 Recent Developments in Indian Politics TOTAL

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2023-24

S No. Chapter Name Marks PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS 1 Ch 1The End of Bipolarity 07 2 Ch 2 Contemporary Centres of Power 06 3 Ch 3 Contemporary South Asia 05 4 Ch 4 International Organizations 07 5 Ch 5 Security in the Contemporary World 05 6 Ch 6 Environment and Natural Resources 06 7 Ch 7 Globalisation 04 PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE 8 Ch 1 Challenges of Nation-Building 06 9 Ch 2 Era of One-Party Dominance 03 10 Ch 3 Politics of Planned Development 03 11 Ch 4 India’s External Relations 07 12 Ch 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 03 13 Ch 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order 07 14 Ch 7 Regional Aspirations 07 15 Ch 8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics 04 TOTAL 80

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions for 1 mark each

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions

Que 3 - True False, 06 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions

Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.