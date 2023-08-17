MP Board 12th Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Political Science Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, (MPBSE), has published the latest Inter syllabus 2023-24 for all Arts, Commerce and Science streams at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Class 12 syllabus 2024 consists of 15 units. The MPBSE 12th class Political Science written examination will be conducted for 3 hours and the paper will be for 80 marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the complete MPBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus 2023-24 and its marking scheme. The direct PDF download link for the syllabus and MPBSE 12th Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 is attached towards the end of this article.
Also Check:
MPBSE Class 12 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24
MP Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
S No.
|
Chapter Name
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
8
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
9
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
10
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
11
|
India’s External Relations
|
12
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
13
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
14
|
Regional Aspirations
|
15
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
TOTAL
MP Board Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2023-24
|
S No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
|
Ch 1The End of Bipolarity
|
07
|
2
|
Ch 2 Contemporary Centres of Power
|
06
|
3
|
Ch 3 Contemporary South Asia
|
05
|
4
|
Ch 4 International Organizations
|
07
|
5
|
Ch 5 Security in the Contemporary World
|
05
|
6
|
Ch 6 Environment and Natural Resources
|
06
|
7
|
Ch 7 Globalisation
|
04
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
8
|
Ch 1 Challenges of Nation-Building
|
06
|
9
|
Ch 2 Era of One-Party Dominance
|
03
|
10
|
Ch 3 Politics of Planned Development
|
03
|
11
|
Ch 4 India’s External Relations
|
07
|
12
|
Ch 5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
03
|
13
|
Ch 6 The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
07
|
14
|
Ch 7 Regional Aspirations
|
07
|
15
|
Ch 8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
04
|
TOTAL
|
80
MP Board Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Pattern 2023-24
Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions
Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions
Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 2 marks each
Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 4 questions, 3 marks each
Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 4 questions, 4 marks each.
|
Download MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
|
Download MPBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF