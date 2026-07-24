MPESB ITI Training Officer 2026 Result OUT at esb.mp.gov.in for 1120 Posts, Get Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has officially declared the results for the ITI Training Officer Examination 2026 on its official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in, on July 24, 2026. Those candidates who appeared for this recruitment exam can now check their results and scores on the official website of the board. The MPESB ITI Training Officer recruitment exam 2026 was conducted on February 27, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board aims to fill 1120 posts across various districts of MP.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026 OUT

The MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Those candidates who appeared for the ITI Training Officer Recruitment Exam 2026 can now check their results by entering their details on the login page of the website, which is as follows:-