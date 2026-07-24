MPESB ITI Training Officer 2026 Result OUT at esb.mp.gov.in for 1120 Posts, Get Direct Link Here
The MPESB ITI Training Officer 2026 results have been declared. Candidates can now check their qualifying status and download the result from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. Check how to download the results and what the next stages of the selection process are.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has officially declared the results for the ITI Training Officer Examination 2026 on its official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in, on July 24, 2026. Those candidates who appeared for this recruitment exam can now check their results and scores on the official website of the board. The MPESB ITI Training Officer recruitment exam 2026 was conducted on February 27, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board aims to fill 1120 posts across various districts of MP.
MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026 OUT
The MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Those candidates who appeared for the ITI Training Officer Recruitment Exam 2026 can now check their results by entering their details on the login page of the website, which is as follows:-
- Application Number
- Date of Birth
- First 2 Letters of the Mother's Name and the Last 4 digits of the candidate’s Aadhar
MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026 Direct Link
Those candidates who appeared for the MPESB ITI Training Officer Exam 2026 can check the result, which is now available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can also use the Direct Link given below to check their results:-
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MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026
How to Check the MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in
- Once directed to the homepage, under the latest news section, look for the notification related to the result for ITI Training Officer 2026.
- Click on it, and the candidates will be directed to the login page.
- Enter the required details like the application number, date of birth and other details and submit.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and keep it safe for future use.
What After MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026
Those candidates who have qualified for the MPESB ITI Training Officer recruitment exam 2026 will now be called for the next stage of the selection process. The next stage of the selection is the Document Verification. Once the documents are verified by the board, the next stage that will follow is the Medical Examination. Once all the stages are completed, the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board will then prepare the final selection list of the qualified candidates.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.