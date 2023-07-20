MPPGCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Till July 28, Check Eligibility

MPPGCL has invited online applications for the 95 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL) has invited online applications for the Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 28, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including ITI in concerned trades can apply for these posts. As a Trade Apprentice, candidates selected finally for these posts will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs. 7700 to Rs. 8050, depending on the year of ITI Apprentice tenure.





MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 28, 2023



MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter-12

Electrician-28

Turner-7

Welder (Gas cutter)-18

Instrument Mechanic-7

Computer Operator And Programming Assistant (COPA)-17

Electronics Mechanic-6



MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have ITI in the relevant trade for which they are applying.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage of marks in the concerned exam as mentioned in the notification.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

One Year ITI Apprentice: Rs. 7700/-

Two Year ITI Apprentice: Rs. 8050/-



How To Download: MPPGCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification