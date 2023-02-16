MPPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2023: Application Form Start, Last Date, Fees, Eligibility & Other Details

The MPPSC Assistant Professor 2022-23 form filling has started. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding MPPSC Assistant Professor vacancy.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the process for recruitment of MPPSC Assistant Professors in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification released earlier, before applying for the post. The official notification for MPPSC Assistant Professors was released on 30 December 2022. Forms for recruitment of Assistant Professors will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for MPPSC Assistant Professors is 15 February 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 31 July 2023. This year there are a total of 1669 vacancies of Assistant Professors to be filled. Application can be filled online via official website of MPPSC at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Direct link to apply online

https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/Attestation/Home/Home.aspx

MPPSC Assistant Professor 2023 How to apply

Step1 : Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on various application links of Assistant Professor

Step 4: Carefully fill the form of MPPSC Assistant Professor

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

MPPSC Assistant Professor 2023: No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 1669 vacancies of Assistant Professors for various subjects like Political Science, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Maths, Physics, Zoology etc. For Details check notification.

MPPSC Assistant Professor 2023: Application Fees

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) is Rs. 250/- and for other categories is Rupees 500/-.

MPPSC Assistant Professor 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification is a Masters in concerned Subject along with UGC NET exam pass. For other details see notifications of subjects applying.

Age Limit

The age limit for the MPPSC Assistant Professor exam is 21 years completed and below 40 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. The cut off date for age will be 1 January 2023.

MPPSC Assistant Professor 2023: Salary

The salary for Assistant Professors will be in the payscale 10 with entry pay of 57,700.

MPPSC Assistant Professor Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on written OMR based exam and interview process.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of Assistant Professor.