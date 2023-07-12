mppsc.mp.gov.in MPPSC Prelims Result 2023 Out; Download Pre Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off

MPPSC Result 2023 has been declared on July 12, 2023 at mppsc.mp.gov.in. A total of 13601 candidates qualified the state service prelims exam. The candidates can download Roll Number PDF, Cutoff Marks, Steps to Download the Result and Mains Exam Details in the article below.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the State Service Prelims Result 2023 for both Part A and Part B. MPPSC Prelims Result is declared on July 12, 2023. 13601 candidates qualified the exam of which 10351 candidates qualified in Part A and 3250 candidates qualified in Part B for the mains exam.

MPPSC Pre Result 2023 Link

Additionally, a petition against the result is being filed in the Gwalior court. Candidates can download the result MPPSC Prelims Result PDF from this page. The PDF contains the roll number od all the selected candidates in the exam. Other than this, the commission has announced the cutoff marks of the exam.

MPPSC Prelims Cutoff Marks 2023

The commission has released the minimum cutoff marks of all the categories in a PDF format for both parts given below.

MPPSC Part A Cutoff Marks

General open - 160 female - 158 EWS open - 154 female - 152 OBC open - 154 female - 152 SC open - 142 female - 138 ST open - 130 female - 130

MPPSC Part B Cutoff Marks

General 152 OBC 148

What is the MPPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 ?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the main exam. The details for the mains exam will be announced in due course of time. The candidates can get all the information regarding the main exam on our page once it is available on the MPPSC website.

How to check mppsc.mp.gov.in Prelims Result 2023 online?

The candidates can follow the steps given in this article to check the roll number in the PDF.

First of all, visit the MPPSC website to verify their result. On the 'What's New ' section of home page of the website, click on Preliminary Exam Result - State Service Exam 2022 Dated 12/07/2023' On clicking on the link, the MPPSC Result 2023 PDF will open in a new tab. Download MPPSC SSE Result PDF Your roll number will be on the list if you have qualified for the exam

MP State Prelims Exam was conducted on May 21, 2023, in two sessions at 52 centres, in which lakhs of candidates appeared. General Studies was the first paper, which was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while General Aptitude Test was the second paper, which was conducted from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.