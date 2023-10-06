MPPSC Salary 2023: Basic Pay, Job Profile, and Career Growth

MPPSC Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) salary includes basic pay, in hand salary. The salary of selected will be around Rs 56,100 per month with Grade Pay of Rs 5400 or Rs 3600 based on the Posts.

MPPSC Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPPSC In Hand Salary details through the official notification of the MPPSC State Service Exam. All the qualified candidates are offered lucrative MPPSC salary and allowances as per the grade pay of their post. As per the latest updates, the MPPSC PCS officer salary will be around Rs 56,100 per month with Grade Pay of Rs 5400 or Rs 3600.

The MPPSC PCS Officers are responsible for implementing various government schemes & policies, maintaining law and order, and benefits for the residents of Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, the MPPSC in hand salary includes various perks and allowances apart from the basic pay.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on the MPPSC salary, i.e. monthly salary, allowances, job post and profile, and career growth.

MPPSC Salary 2023 Overview

The salary structure of MPPSC PCS Officer is crucial owing to the lucrative aspect of the posts. The salary, along with the grade pay, varies as per the MPPSC State Service posts. Let’s discuss the complete details of the MPPSC salary 2023 overview below.

MPPSC Salary in Hand 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam Name MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 Vacancy 227 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview MPPSC Salary 2023 Rs 56,100 per month on Grade Pay of Rs 5400 or Rs 3600 Job Location Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC Salary 2023 Annual Package

The MPPSC annual package are decided on the basis of the rules and regulation of the state government. As per the latest update, the basic pay of MPPSC PCS Officer will be Rs 56,100 and the annual package is expected to range between Rs 6.50 lakh- Rs 7.25 lakh per annum. Moreover, the MPPSC salary package also include various perks, allowances, and benefits admissible as per the pay level of the newly joined officers.

MPPSC Salary Structure 2023

The MPPSC Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the state government guidelines for the candidates selected through the MPPSC 2023 Exam. The MPPSC Grade Pay varies as per the posts. Have a look at the MPPSC Salary in Hand and Grade Pay for different state services posts tabulated below.

MPPSC Post 2023 MPPSC Grade Pay MPPSC Pay Scale State Administrative Service and Deputy Collector Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- Finance Department Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- State Police Service and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- Food, Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs Department Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- Public Relations Department Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- School Education Department Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- Social Justice & Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rs.5,400/- Rs.15,600/- Rs.39,100/- Finance Department Rs.3,600/- Rs.9,300/- Rs.34,800/- Revenue Department Rs.3,600/- Rs.9,300/- Rs.34,800/-

MPPSC In Hand Salary 2023

The MPPSC In hand salary is the fixed amount paid to the employees at the end of every month. Candidates appointed for MPPSC PCS Officer will receive lucrative salary, job security, and career growth opportunities. Apart from the basic salary, the MPPSC State Service Officers receive various perks, benefits, and allowances like dearness allowances, transport allowances, house rent allowances, etc. Check the complete details on the MPPSC Salary in Hand and allowances provided below.

MPPSC In Hand Salary MPPSC Officer Pay Scale Rs 15600-Rs 39100 or Rs 9300-Rs 34,800 MPPSC Grade Pay Rs 5400 or Rs 3600 Basic MPPSC Salary Rs 56,100 MPPSC Dearness Allowances Approx. 40-42% of Basic Pay MPPSC House Rent Allowances Varies as per the city MPPSC Travelling Allowances Varies as per the city MPPSC DA on TA Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000

MPPSC Salary: Perks and Allowances

Apart from the basic MPPSC salary, all the PCS officers will receive various perks and allowances based on the state government guidelines. The basic MPPSC in hand salary will be approximately Rs 56,100 per month. The list of MPPSC allowances and benefits offered to the MPPSC State Service Officers is tabulated below.

House Rent Allowances

Travelling Allowances

Dearness Allowances

DA on TA

Other Allowances

MPPSC Job Profile 2023

The commission conducts the MPPSC State Service Exam to fill vacancies for State Administrative Services Deputy District President, State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD), Commercial Tax Officer, Deputy Collector, Assistant Director, etc., in numerous agencies, ministers, and regional offices across the country, providing a wide variety of posts. The MPPSC PCS Officer Job Profile includes the following duties and tasks, as shared below.

To ensure law and order, revenue, and general administration in the assigned department.

To fulfil all the functions associated with law, order, and other functions assigned by higher officials.

As Superintendents of District Jail, they must manage prison matters and appropriately maintain the jail infrastructure.

As a Naib Tehsildar, they must maintain the revenue records in Tehsil.

To implement various government schemes and policies in their departments.

MPPSC Career Growth 2023

MPPSC employees working in numerous ministries/agencies/regional offices will get enormous career growth opportunities. They will receive a lucrative MPPSC salary package and job security and be eligible for promotions based on their experience and eligibility requirements. After getting promoted to higher posts, the MPPSC salary and allowances are also revised. The highest-ranking MPPSC PCS Officer's salary will be around Rs 2,50,000 per month.

Also Read,