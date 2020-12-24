MPPSC State Services Exam 2020: Download Previous Years’ Mains Question Papers

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the State service exam for various posts within the state. The exam is conducted in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. MPPSC announced the Prelims 2019 result on 29th June 2020 and the dates of the Mains exam have not been announced yet. The mains exams consist of six papers. While the first three papers on General Studies consist of 300 marks each, the fourth General Studies paper consists of 200 marks. Additionally, the Hindi paper also consists of 200 marks, while the Hindi essay paper is allotted with a maximum of 100 marks. Candidates preparing for the MPPSC exam can check below the previous years’ papers of the Mains stage.

Also Check: MPPSC State Services Exam 2020: Download Prelims Previous Years’ Question Papers

MPPSC State Services Mains Previous Years' Papers - 2018

MPPSC State Services Mains Previous Years' Papers - 2017

MPPSC State Services Mains Previous Years' Papers - 2016

MPPSC State Services Mains Previous Years' Papers - 2015

On analyzing these papers, candidates get an idea about the weightage of different topics and the number of static and current affairs related questions being asked over the years. Self-assessment is very important for a UPSC aspirant and solving previous year papers along would help assess one’s performance well.

MPPSC State Services Exam is conducted every year by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to recruit Group A and B officers in various state departments. MPPSC fills vacancies for the posts of MP Administrative Services, Madhya Pradesh Police Services, Finance & Revenue Department among others.

Also Check: General Knowledge Quizzes to test your knowledge