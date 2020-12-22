MPPSC State Services Exam 2020: Download Prelims Previous Years’ Question Papers

MPPSC State Services Exam is conducted every year by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to recruit Group A and B officers in various state departments. MPPSC fills vacancies for the posts of MP Administrative Services, Madhya Pradesh Police Services, Finance & Revenue Department among others. The exam is conducted in three stages - Prelims, Mains and Interview. After understanding the syllabus prescribed for the exam, the candidates can look into the previous years’ papers to get a hinge of the type of questions asked from various topics.

MPPSC Exam Updates

MPPSC announced the Prelims 2019 result on 29th June 2020.

MPPSC Mains 2019 exam dates have not been announced yet.

MPPSC Notification 2020 has not been announced yet.

MPPSC State Services Prelims Previous Years' Papers

To help the aspirants in their preparation process, we have provided the previous years’ papers of the MPPSC State Services Prelims exam below.

MPPSC Prelims GS Paper (Paper I) syllabus involves topics related to General Sciences, Our Environment, History of India, Independent India, Indian Politics and Economy, Sports, History, Geography and the Culture of Madhya Pradesh, Information and Communication Technology. While Prelims Paper-II (General Aptitude Test) includes topics like Reading Comprehension, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability, Problem-Solving, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Hindi Comprehensions (class-10th) among others.

MPPSC State Services Prelims Examination consists of two papers- General Studies and General Aptitude test, each one is objective type. The total marks allotted to each paper is 200 marks with a fixed time of 2 hours to attempt each paper. There is no negative marking in the Prelims Examination of MPPSC.

