UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material & Important Resources for Complete Preparation

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled for 31st May 2020. Aspirants appearing for the exam must be revising their subjects in these last months. With such a dynamic and extensive syllabus to study, students often feel nervous in the final days. To make these last two months’ revision process easier for you, we have compiled all the important study material, resources and important practice questions from every subject in this article.

Before starting the preparation/revision it is essential that one should be abreast with the entire UPSC IAS syllabus 2020.

Also Check: UPSC (IAS) Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details You Should Know!

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian Polity Study Material

Every year 10-11 questions are asked from Indian Polity in UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. From important articles of the constitution to powers of the President, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental rights and more anything can be asked in the exam. Hence it is essential that students have all the study material related to the subject with them. Check important links here.

Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian Geography Study Material

Geography is an important part of the UPSC (IAS) prelims syllabus. Divided into three sections - physical, human and economic, the subject should be studied in-depth. We have here provided all the important study material for Geography subject preparation.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian History Study Material

With an extensive syllabus, History always comes as a troubling subject for more aspirants. Ancient, medieval and modern history are three dimensions of the subject. Each section is important for the exam. Check the following links to make your revision process easier:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Economics Study Material

From learning the basics of the economy to five-year plans, monetary and fiscal policy, Economics covers a wide array of different sections. You can access all the important study material related to Economics from the links below:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Science & Technology Study Material

Science and Tech syllabus covers both the aspects of General science as well as technology. Technology usually involves concepts from Robotics, Biotech, IT, Nano-tech while Science covers all the basic principles of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. All recent developments in both fields are also part of the syllabus.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Environment and Ecology Study Material

In recent years there have been many questions asked from this section in the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. Environment and ecology is one of the most talked-about topics of the world and UPSC is also testing the aspirants on this topic. Refer to the following links to prepare better for the Environment and Ecology section:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: International Relations Study Material

The importance of IR is often not acknowledged by many aspirants while preparing for UPSC IAS exams. This subject is dynamic and covers important topics both in the static and current domain. Read important study material related to IR here:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes

Considered as part of Current Affairs, many questions are asked from the various schemes launched by individual ministries. To help you memorize e have provided all the important schemes launched n separate articles.

Youngest IPS Officer of India: This 22 Year Old Young Man Wrote History and How!