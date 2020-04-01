Study at Home
Search

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material & Important Resources for Complete Preparation

Check subject-wise study material & important resources for complete preparation of UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020. Also, find other important information related to this exam.

 

 

Apr 1, 2020 18:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material & Important Resources for Complete Preparation
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material & Important Resources for Complete Preparation

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled for 31st May 2020. Aspirants appearing for the exam must be revising their subjects in these last months. With such a dynamic and extensive syllabus to study, students often feel nervous in the final days. To make these last two months’ revision process easier for you, we have compiled all the important study material, resources and important practice questions from every subject in this article. 

Before starting the preparation/revision it is essential that one should be abreast with the entire UPSC IAS syllabus 2020. 

Also Check: UPSC (IAS) Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details You Should Know!

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian Polity Study Material

Every year 10-11 questions are asked from Indian Polity in UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. From important articles of the constitution to powers of the President, Panchayati Raj, Fundamental rights and more anything can be asked in the exam. Hence it is essential that students have all the study material related to the subject with them. Check important links here.

Indian Polity Study Material for IAS

500+ Questions on Indian Polity

Important Topics from Indian Polity Syllabus

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian Geography Study Material

Geography is an important part of the UPSC (IAS) prelims syllabus. Divided into three sections - physical, human and economic, the subject should be studied in-depth. We have here provided all the important study material for Geography subject preparation.

Indian Geography Study Material for IAS

Important Topics from Indian Physical Geography

Important Topics from Human Geography

1000+ Questions on Indian Geography

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Indian History Study Material

With an extensive syllabus, History always comes as a troubling subject for more aspirants. Ancient, medieval and modern history are three dimensions of the subject. Each section is important for the exam. Check the following links to make your revision process easier:

Ancient History Study Material for IAS 

Medival History Study Material for IAS 

Modern History Study Material for IAS 

Important Topics from Modern History

Important Topics from Art & Culture

1000+ Important Questions on Indian History

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Economics Study Material

From learning the basics of the economy to five-year plans, monetary and fiscal policy, Economics covers a wide array of different sections. You can access all the important study material related to Economics from the links below:

Economics Study Material for IAS

Important Topics from Economics Syllabus

500+ Important Questions on Economics

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Science & Technology Study Material

Science and Tech syllabus covers both the aspects of General science as well as technology. Technology usually involves concepts from Robotics, Biotech, IT, Nano-tech while Science covers all the basic principles of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. All recent developments in both fields are also part of the syllabus. 

General Science Study Material for IAS

1000+ Questions on General Science

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Environment and Ecology Study Material

In recent years there have been many questions asked from this section in the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. Environment and ecology is one of the most talked-about topics of the world and UPSC is also testing the aspirants on this topic. Refer to the following links to prepare better for the Environment and Ecology section:

Environment and Ecology Study Material for IAS

Important Topics from Environment & Ecology Syllabus

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: International Relations Study Material

The importance of IR is often not acknowledged by many aspirants while preparing for UPSC IAS exams. This subject is dynamic and covers important topics both in the static and current domain. Read important study material related to IR here:

Important Topics from International Relations Syllabus

Important Questions on IR from Previous Years Papers

Important Questions on Int’l Organizations from Previous Years Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Ministry-Wise Important Government Schemes

Considered as part of Current Affairs, many questions are asked from the various schemes launched by individual ministries. To help you memorize e have provided all the important schemes launched n separate articles.

Government Schemes Launched by the Ministry of Rural Development

Government Schemes Launched by the Ministry of Women & Child Development

Government Schemes Launched by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Government Schemes Launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Important Programs Launched by NITI Aayog

Important Questions from Previous Years Papers

Youngest IPS Officer of India: This 22 Year Old Young Man Wrote History and How!

Related Stories