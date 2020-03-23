UPSC (IAS) 2020 Prelims: Check Important Topics from Indian Physical Geography

UPSC in conduction the Civil Services Prelims Exams on 31 May 2020. Geography covers a substantial portion of the prelims exam. The syllabus of the Geography section is vast and can only be studied when identified section-wise. Every year 4-5 questions are asked from the Indian Physical Geography section. To help you identify the important topics from this section we have curated this article for your last two months’ revision.

Soils of India

Soils of India is an important topic for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020. Questions have been repeatedly asked from this section in the prelims exam. Soils of India is a part of Indian Physical Geography. The important parts of this section are:

Soil Formation in Indian Conditions

Soil Profile

Soil Types

Soil Degradation

Soil Erosion

Soil Conservation

Some of the questions asked in previous years:

Ques With reference to agricultural soils, consider the following statements :

A high content of organic matter in soil drastically reduces its water holding capacity.

Soil does not play any role in the sulphur cycle.

Irrigation over a period of time can contribute to the salinization of some agricultural lands. Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.b

Ques Which of the following is/are the advantage /advantages of practising drip irrigation?

Reduction in weed Reduction in soil salinity Reduction in soil erosion

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) None of the above is an advantage of practicing drip irrigation

Answer. c

Drainage System

The Indian Drainage system covers important rivers, their origins, and drainage pattern. Some of the important river patterns are:

Indus River System – Jhelum-Chenab-Ravi-Beas-Satluj

Ganga – Brahmaputra River System

Peninsular River System vs. Himalayan River System

Godavari – Krishna – Mahanadi

Cauvery – Pennar – Subarnarekha – Ponnaiyar – Vaigai

Narmada – Tapti – Sabarmati – Mahi – Luni – Ghaggar

Some of the questions asked from this topic in previous years

Ques Consider the following pairs

Famous place River Pandharpur Chandrabhaga Tiruchirappalli Cauvery Hampi Malaprabha

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Ques Recently, linking of which of the following rivers was undertaken?

(a) Cauvery and Tungabhadra

(b) Godavari and Krishna

(c) Mahanadi and Son

(d) Narmada and Tapti

Answer: b

Mountains and Peaks

India has a vast and widespread mountain ranges with the Himalayas in the North to Deccan Plateau in the South. The following topics should be covered while studying for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exa:

Himalayan Ranges

Himalayas - Regional Divisions

Himalayas - Glaciers, Valleys, Snowline

Mountain Passes

Peninsular Plateau – Deccan Plateau

Aravalis-Vindhyas-Satpuras-Western & Eastern Ghats

Monsoon System

Indian monsoon system, its origin, mechanism, and retreat are all important from the exam perspective. While preparing for the prelims exam students should take note of the following topics for revision:

Indian Monsoons – ITCZ – Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone

Indian Monsoon Mechanism – Jet Stream Theory

Indian Monsoons – South West, North East Monsoons

Western Disturbances

southwest Monsoon Season

Retreating Monsoon – North East Monsoon

Some of the questions asked from this topic in previous years are:

Ques Which of the following is/are the consequences of El-Nino?

Delay in onset of monsoon in India. Reduction in amount of planktons which in turn reduces fishes. It is majorly an oceanic phenomenon which is the appearance of warm current off Peru coast.

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a.Only 1

b.Only 1 and 2

c.Only 2 and 3

d.1,2 and 3

Answer: b

Ques For which of the following reasons winter monsoons do not cause rainfall?

Little humidity Due to anticyclonic circulation on land Influence of easterly Jet stream

Select the correct answer from the following codes

a. Only 1

b.Only 1 and 2

c.Only 2 and 3

d.1,2 and 3

Answer: b

You can also check the following links for other important resources: