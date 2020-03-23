UPSC (IAS) 2020 Prelims: Check Important Topics from Indian Physical Geography

UPSC in conduction the Civil Services Prelims Exams on 31 May 2020. Geography covers a substantial portion of the prelims exam. The syllabus of the Geography section is vast and can only be studied when identified section-wise. Every year 4-5 questions are asked from the Indian Physical Geography section. To help you identify the important topics from this section we have curated this article for your last two months’ revision.
Soils of India
Soils of India is an important topic for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020. Questions have been repeatedly asked from this section in the prelims exam. Soils of India is a part of Indian Physical Geography. The important parts of this section are:
- Soil Formation in Indian Conditions
- Soil Profile
- Soil Types
- Soil Degradation
- Soil Erosion
- Soil Conservation
Some of the questions asked in previous years:
Ques With reference to agricultural soils, consider the following statements :
A high content of organic matter in soil drastically reduces its water holding capacity.
Soil does not play any role in the sulphur cycle.
Irrigation over a period of time can contribute to the salinization of some agricultural lands. Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Answer.b
Ques Which of the following is/are the advantage /advantages of practising drip irrigation?
- Reduction in weed
- Reduction in soil salinity
- Reduction in soil erosion
Select the correct answer using the code given below.
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) None of the above is an advantage of practicing drip irrigation
Answer. c
Drainage System
The Indian Drainage system covers important rivers, their origins, and drainage pattern. Some of the important river patterns are:
- Indus River System – Jhelum-Chenab-Ravi-Beas-Satluj
- Ganga – Brahmaputra River System
- Peninsular River System vs. Himalayan River System
- Godavari – Krishna – Mahanadi
- Cauvery – Pennar – Subarnarekha – Ponnaiyar – Vaigai
- Narmada – Tapti – Sabarmati – Mahi – Luni – Ghaggar
Some of the questions asked from this topic in previous years
Ques Consider the following pairs
|
Famous place
|
River
|
Pandharpur
|
Chandrabhaga
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Cauvery
|
Hampi
|
Malaprabha
Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Answer: a
Ques Recently, linking of which of the following rivers was undertaken?
(a) Cauvery and Tungabhadra
(b) Godavari and Krishna
(c) Mahanadi and Son
(d) Narmada and Tapti
Answer: b
Mountains and Peaks
India has a vast and widespread mountain ranges with the Himalayas in the North to Deccan Plateau in the South. The following topics should be covered while studying for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exa:
- Himalayan Ranges
- Himalayas - Regional Divisions
- Himalayas - Glaciers, Valleys, Snowline
- Mountain Passes
- Peninsular Plateau – Deccan Plateau
- Aravalis-Vindhyas-Satpuras-Western & Eastern Ghats
Monsoon System
Indian monsoon system, its origin, mechanism, and retreat are all important from the exam perspective. While preparing for the prelims exam students should take note of the following topics for revision:
- Indian Monsoons – ITCZ – Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone
- Indian Monsoon Mechanism – Jet Stream Theory
- Indian Monsoons – South West, North East Monsoons
- Western Disturbances
- southwest Monsoon Season
- Retreating Monsoon – North East Monsoon
Some of the questions asked from this topic in previous years are:
Ques Which of the following is/are the consequences of El-Nino?
- Delay in onset of monsoon in India.
- Reduction in amount of planktons which in turn reduces fishes.
- It is majorly an oceanic phenomenon which is the appearance of warm current off Peru coast.
Select the correct answer from the following codes
a.Only 1
b.Only 1 and 2
c.Only 2 and 3
d.1,2 and 3
Answer: b
Ques For which of the following reasons winter monsoons do not cause rainfall?
- Little humidity
- Due to anticyclonic circulation on land
- Influence of easterly Jet stream
Select the correct answer from the following codes
a. Only 1
b.Only 1 and 2
c.Only 2 and 3
d.1,2 and 3
Answer: b
