UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: How to Study Indian and World Geography Through Maps?

If you have gone through the Previous Year Paper’s of the UPSC Civil Service Exam, you would have noticed at least one map-based question asked each year. In some years the number can go up to 3 which means you can easily score 4-6 marks out of map-based questions. Now, the important question is how can one study geography with the help of maps? Maps can make you retain information for a longer time period as compared to reading the same information. If studied carefully, maps can be a fun and engaging way of learning.

In this article, we have provided all the important topics from the Geography syllabus which can be read and learned through map-reading. These steps and information will help you score well in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims exam.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-Wise Study Material for Preparation/ Revision

How to Prepare Indian Geography Through Maps?

The Indian Geography section can be divided into various sub-topics. Let’s see which topics we can study with the help of maps.

Neighbours of India:

Various Indian states which share their boundaries with the neighbouring countries.

The oceanic region around the peninsular part of India

Islands in the Indian Ocean

Countries closest to Indian Islands

Major Lines Passing Through India

important latitude and longitude lines on the India map

different states and places through which these lines passes

Coastline of India

States

Learn to draw political map of India

Names of all the states and their neighbouring states

important cities on India map and cities that were recently in the news

eastern/western/northern/southern extents of the states and UTs

changes in the state boundaries

Drainage System

Origin, Sources, Flow routes and tributaries of all the rivers in India

left bank and right bank tributaries of major rivers

North-south chronology of major rivers in states

Important lakes and the states in which they are located

major dams on important rivers

Mountain Ranges

extent and important peaks of all the mountain ranges

study chronology from north to south and west to east

locations of various glaciers

rivers originating in these mountain ranges/ glaciers

Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats mapping

Study various gaps/passes, national parks, flora, fauna, states, etc. lying within the geographical spread of such mountain ranges.

National Parks and Reserves

important national parks, tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuary, biosphere reserves, etc. and also their extent across states.

National Highways

Golden Quadrilateral or the north-south and the east-west corridors.

longest highway, its starting, and ending points, and the major cities it passes through

Places of National Importance

important pilgrimages, world heritage sites, nuclear power stations, ports, plateaus, wetlands, mineral-rich locations, etc

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 : Check Important Topics from Indian Physical Geography Syllabus

How to Prepare World Geography Through Maps?

The easiest way to memorize facts about world geography is learning through maps. The map not only helps you locate a certain point but also helps you identify the water bodies, land locations, and geography associated with it. Let’s check out important world geography topics that can be studied through maps.

latitude and longitude lines on the world map (like Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn etc.)

Physical features in all continents

Seas and neighbouring countries

Lakes

Gulfs, Straits and Passes

Deserts

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Important Topics to Study from World Geography Syllabus

Important Map Based Questions asked in UPSC (IAS) Previous year Papers

Ques : Consider the following pairs

Famous place River Pandharpur Chandrabhaga Tiruchirappalli Cauvery Hampi Malaprabha

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Ques : Consider the following pairs:

Wildlife Naturally found in 1. Blue-finned Mahseer Cauvery River 2. Irrawaddy Dolphin Chambal River 3. Rusty-spotted Cat Eastern Ghats

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: c

Ques: Consider the following pairs:

Sea Bordering country 1. Adriatic Sea Albania 2. Black Sea Croatia 3. Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4. Mediterranean Sea Morocco 5. Red Sea Syria

Which of the pair given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Answer: b

Ques: Consider the following pairs :

Regions sometimes mentioned in news Country

Catalonia - Spain

Crimea - Hungary

Mindanao - Philippines

Oromia - Nigeria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b)) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Answer.c

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Questions for Preparation of Geography