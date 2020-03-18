UPSC IAS Prelim 2020: Check Important Questions from Geography Section

Get 35 Questions on Geography for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 preparation. In the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019, 12 questions were asked from the Indian and World Geography. After a careful and curative analysis of past 3 years’ UPSC IAS Prelims paper, we discovered that 6 questions were asked from the Geography section in 2017, 17 questions in 2018 and 12 questions in 2019. These questions were based on both static as well as current events and developments.

Some of the key points observed in the analysis were:

UPSC does not follow any fixed pattern while asking questions. The section vastly covered in one year can have deserted 4-5 questions in the next years’ papers. Hence, one should thoroughly prepare every subject. Indian River System, Soils of India, International Water bodies and their land neighbors are some of the topics often covered in the UPSC IAS exam. Indian Geography covers a substantial part of the total number of questions asked from Geography every year.

Apart from these aspirants are advised to keep themselves abreast of the latest events and developments. In this article, we have compiled all the questions asked from the Geography Section from the years 2017-2019 in the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Polity from 2019 Paper

Ques 1: With reference to the management of minor minerals in India, consider the following statements:

Sand is a 'minor mineral' according to the prevailing law in the country. State Governments have the power to grant mining leases of minor minerals, but the powers regarding the formation of rules related to the grant of minor minerals lie with the Central Government. State Governments have the power to frame rules to prevent illegal mining of minor minerals.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(e) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Ques 2: With reference to the cultivation of Kharif crops in India in the last five years, consider the following statements:

Area under rice cultivation is the highest. Area under the cultivation of jowar is more than that of oilseeds. Area of cotton cultivation is more than that of sugarcane. Area under sugarcane cultivation has steadily decreased.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: a

Ques 3: Consider the following statements about Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India:

PVTGs reside in 18 States and one Union Territory. A stagnant or declining population is one of the criteria for determining PVTG status. There are 95 PVTGs officially notified in the country so far. Irular and Konda Reddi tribes are included in the list of PVTGs.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2 and 4

(d) 1, 3 and 4

Answer: c

Ques 3: The word 'Denisovan' is sometimes mentioned in media in reference to

(a) fossils of a kind of dinosaurs

(b) an early human species

(c) a cave system found in North-East India.

(d) a geological period in the history of the Indian subcontinent

Answer: b

Ques 3: Consider the following statements:

Asiatic lion is naturally found in India only. A double-humped camel is naturally found in India only. One-horned rhinoceros is naturally found in India only.

Which of the statements given above is / are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Ques 4: Consider the following pairs

Famous place River Pandharpur Chandrabhaga Tiruchirappalli Cauvery Hampi Malaprabha

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: a

Ques 5: Consider the following pairs:

Wildlife Naturally found in 1. Blue-finned Mahseer Cauvery River 2. Irrawaddy Dolphin Chambal River 3. Rusty-spotted Cat Eastern Ghats

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: c

Ques 6: Which one of the following National Parks lies completely in the temperate alpine zone?

(a) Manas National Park

(b) Namdapha National Park

(c) Neora Valley National Park

(d) Valley of Flowers National Park

Answer: d

Ques 7: On 21st June, the Sun

(a) does not set below the horizon at the Arctic Circle

(b) does not set below the horizon at Antarctic Circle

(c) shines vertically overhead at noon on the Equator

(d) shines vertically overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn

Answer: a

Ques 8: What is common to the places known as Aliyar, Isapur and Kangsabati?

(a) Recently discovered uranium deposits

(b) Tropical rain forests

(c) Underground cave systems

(d) Water reservoirs

Answer: d

Ques 9: Why are dewdrops not formed on a cloudy night?

(a) Clouds absorb the radiation released from the Earth's surface.

(b) Clouds reflect back the Earth's radiation.

(c) The Earth's surface would have the low temperature on cloudy nights.

(d) Clouds deflect the blowing wind to ground level.

Answer: b

Ques 10: Consider the following States:

Chhattisgarh M Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Odisha

With reference to the States mentioned above, in terms of percentage of forest cover to the total area of State, which one of the following is the correct ascending order?

(a) 2-3-1-4

(b) 2-3-4-1

(c) 3-2-4-1

(d) 3-2-1-4

Answer: c

Ques 11: Consider the following pairs:

Sea Bordering country 1. Adriatic Sea Albania 2. Black Sea Croatia 3. Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4. Mediterranean Sea Morocco 5. Red Sea Syria

Which of the pair given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Answer: b

Ques 11: Among the following, which one is the largest exporter of rice in the world in the last five years?

(a) China

(b) India

(c) Myanmar

(d) Vietnam

Answer: b

Ques 12: Consider the following pairs:

Glacier River 1. Bandarpunch Yamuna 2. Bara Shigri Chenab 3. Milam Mandakini 4. Siachen Nubra 5. Zemu Manas

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1, 3 and 4

(c) 2 and 5

(d) 3 and 5

Answer: a

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Polity from 2018 Paper

Ques 1: With reference to the Genetically Modified mustard (GM mustard) developed in India, consider the following statements :

GM mustard has the genes of a soil bacterium that give the plant the property of pest-resistance to a wide variety of pests. GM mustard has the genes that allow the plant cross-pollination and hybridization. GM mustard has been developed jointly by the IARI and Punjab Agricultural University.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a)1 and 3 only

(b)2 only

(c)2 and 3 only

(d)1, 2 and 3

Answer. b

Ques 2: Which of the following leaf modifications occur(s) in the desert areas to inhibit water loss?

Hard and waxy leaves Tiny leaves Thorns instead of leaves

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer. d

Ques 3: Which of the following has/have shrunk immensely/dried up in the recent past due to human activities ?

Aral Sea Black Sea Lake Baikal

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 2 only

(d) I and 3

Answer.d

Ques 4: Consider the following pairs:

Craft Heritage of

Puthukkuli shawls — Tamil Nadu Sujni embroidery — Maharashtra Uppada Jamdani saris — Karnataka

Which of the pairs given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3

Answer.a

Ques 5: 1. The Earth's magnetic field has reversed every few hundred thousand years.

When the Earth was created more than 4000 million years ago, there was 54% oxygen and no carbon dioxide. When living organisms originated, they modified the early atmosphere of the Earth.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.c

Ques 6: With reference to the circumstances in Indian agriculture, the concept of "Conservation Agriculture" assumes significance. Which of the following fall under the Conservation Agriculture?

Avoiding the monoculture practices Adopting minimum tillage Avoiding the cultivation of plantation crops Using crop residues to cover soil surface Adopting spatial and temporal crop sequencing/crop rotations

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 3 and 4

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 2, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 5

Answer.d

Ques 7: Which one of the following is an artificial lake ?

(a) Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu)

(b) Kolleru (Andhra Pradesh)

(c) N ainital (Uttarakhand)

(d) Renuka (Himachal Pradesh)

Answer.a

Ques 8: Which of the following is/are the possible consequence/s of heavy sand mining in riverbeds ?

Decreased salinity in the river Pollution of groundwater Lowering of the water-table

Select the correct answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1 ,2 and 3

Answer.b

Ques 9: With reference to agricultural soils, consider the following statements :

A high content of organic matter in soil drastically reduces its water holding capacity. Soil does not play any role in the sulphur cycle. Irrigation over a period of time can contribute to the salinization of some agricultural lands. Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.b

Ques 10: Consider the following statements:

The Barren Island volcano is an active volcano located in the Indian territory. Barren Island lies about 140 km east of Great Nicobar. The last time the Barren Island volcano erupted was in 1991 and it has remained inactive since then.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3

Answer.d

Ques 11: Consider the following statements

Most of the world's coral reefs are in tropical waters. More than one-third of the world's coral reefs are located in the territories of

Australia, Indonesia and Philippines.

Coral reefs host far more number of animal phyla than those hosted by tropical rainforests.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer.d

Ques 12: Consider the following pairs :

Regions sometimes mentioned in news Country

Catalonia - Spain Crimea - Hungary Mindanao - Philippines Oromia - Nigeria

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched ?

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b)) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Answer.c

Ques 13: Consider the following pairs :

Tradition State

Chapchar Kut festival — Mizoram Khongjom Parba ballad — Manipur Thong-To dance — Sikkim

Which of the pairs given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3

Answer.b

Ques 14 The term "two-state solution" is sometimes mentioned in the news in the context of the

affairs of

(a) China

(b) Israel

(c) Iraq

(d) Yemen

Answer.b

Ques 15: Among the following cities, which one lies on a longitude closest to that of Delhi?

(a) Bengaluru

(b) Hyderabad

(c) Nagpur

(d) Pune

Answer.a

Ques 16: In which one of the following States is Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary located?

(a) Arunachal Pradesh

(b) Manipur

(c) Meghalaya

(d) Nagaland

Answer.a

Ques 17 Consider the following pairs:

Town sometime mentioned in news Country

1.Aleppo –Syria

2.Kirkuk -Yemen

3.Mosul - Palestine

4.Mazar-i-Sharif - Afghanistan

Which of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 4

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 and 4

Answer.b

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Questions Based on Polity from 2017 Paper

Ques 1: Recently, linking of which of the following rivers was undertaken?

(a) Cauvery and Tungabhadra

(b) Godavari and Krishna

(c) Mahanadi and Son

(d) Narmada and Tapti

Answer: b

Ques 2: Recently, which of the following States has explored the possibility of constructing an artificial inland port to be connected to the sea by a long navigational channel?

(a) Andhra Pradesh

(b) Chhattisgarh

(c) Karnataka

(d) Rajasthan

Answer: d

Ques 3:Consider the following pairs:

Community sometimes in the affairs of mentioned in the news

Kurd : Bangladesh Madhesi : Nepal Rohingya : Myanmar

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Answer: c

Ques 4: Which of the following is/are tributary tributaries of Brahmaputra?

Dibang Kameng Lohit

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Ques 5: In which of the following regions of India are shale gas resources found?

Cambay Basin Cauvery Basin Krishna-Godavari Basin

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: d

Ques 6: In which of the following regions of India are you most likely to come across the `Great Indian Hornbill' in its natural habitat?

(a) Sand deserts of north-west India

(b) Higher Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir

(c) Salt marshes of western Gujarat

(d) Western Ghats

Answer: d

