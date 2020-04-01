UPSC IAS (Prelims) 2020: Check Tina Dabi’s (AIR 1) Preparation Strategy & Study Plan for Last 3 Months

With less than two months left to prepare for the UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 exam, aspirants must be nervous and skeptical about their last revisions and performance in the exam. UPSC Civil Services is one of the most esteemed positions in the country. This makes the selection process and syllabus of the exam vigor and extensive. It is necessary that aspirants follow a study plan not only for the month but for each day to cover all syllabus before the exam.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015 year topper Tina Dabi shared her everyday schedule for the last 3 months of revision. The time table is well planned and can be easily followed if a candidate is ready to put in their hard work and best of abilities in execution. Following the same time table, Tina qualified the toughest exam of the country in her first attempt at an age of 22 years only.

Analysis of the Time Table

Newspaper Reading- The significance of newspaper reading cannot be ignored in the UPSC IAS preparation process. It not only updates a candidate about the current affairs but also provides various opinions on the same issue in the editorial section. This is essential for answer writing in the Mains exam. As the topper suggests, aspirants should take out 1 hour in the morning for newspaper reading.

Current Affairs Revision- With extensive static syllabus available at hand, aspirants should not forget the importance of current affairs in the UPSC (IAS) Exams. As mentioned by the topper, one should proportionately distribute the time for both static and current affairs section.

Know Your Strong and Weak Subjects- The time slots of the day should be divided in a manner that aspirants spend more time revising their weak subjects. However, one should not forget to revise the subjects with a stronghold. It is essential to revise each subject for the Prelims exam.

Three Tier Revision- This is one of the most successful revision methods employed by IAS aspirants in the past. If a topic is revised on the same day after studying it, it helps in the understanding of the topic but won’t do much help for long-term retainment. This is why Tina suggests a three-tier revision where each topic should be revised thrice before the exam.

Activity Time- With long study hours and limited recreational activities, aspirants often feel frustrated and tired. Therefore it is essential to spend some time on recreational activities like pursuing a hobby or playing an outdoor sport for one hour. This freshens up the body and kills the monotony.

Balanced Diet and Proper Sleep- This is a MUST! Aspirants usually ignore these two essentials in the last few months before the exam. A balanced diet and 7 hours of sleep as suggested by Tina Dabi should be a part of your time-table.

This is the study plan followed by Tina Dabi in the last 3 months before the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam. It is not necessary that one should follow the same plan, but a set time table and schedule should be followed to achieve success in the exam.

