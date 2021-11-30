GK Questions and Answers on Rivers of India - Set I

GK Questions and Answers on Rivers of India: Explore your knowledge about the Rivers of India and solve the quiz below.

River system means 'river along with the tributaries'. The Indian River system on the basis of the source is classified into Himalayan Rivers and Peninsular Rivers. A river is a natural flowing watercourse, usually freshwater, flowing towards an ocean, sea, lake, or another river.

1. Which of the following river originates as well as ends in the territory of India?

A. Brahmaputra

B. Indus

C. Kosi

D. Chambal

Ans: D

Explanation: Chambal river is the main tributary of the Yamuna River and rises in the Vindhya Range just south of Mhow, western Madhya Pradesh state. It flows from the north into the southeastern Rajasthan state. It originates as well as ends in the territory of India.

2. Which of the following river is known as Dakshina Ganga?

A. Krishna

B. Mahanadi

C. Godavari

D. Cauvery

Ans: C



Explanation: Godavari river is known as Dakshin Ganga and is a sacred river of central and southeastern India.

3. Indira Sagar Dam located in Madhya Pradesh is built on which of the following river?

A. Yamuna

B. Chambal

C. Narmada

D. Krishna

Ans: C



Explanation: Indira Sagar Dam is a multipurpose dam project at Madhya Pradesh in Central India. It is built on the Narmada river which flows from Central India to Western India.

4. Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, located in Karnataka is built on which of the following river?

A. Cauvery

B. Godavari

C. Krishna

D. Mahanadi

Ans: A



Explanation: Krishna Raja Sagara Dam is located in Karnataka and is built on the river Cauvery.

5. Which of the following river is the home for freshwater dolphins?

A. Brahmaputra

B. Yamuna

C. Ganga

D. Sabarmati

Ans: C

Explanation: The Ganges river dolphin can only live in freshwater. Dolphins are one of the oldest creatures in the world. Ganges River Dolphins once lived in Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnapuli-Sangu river systems of Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. It is said that the species is extinct from most of its early distribution ranges.

6. On which of the following river Ajmer is situated?

A. Luni

B. Ganga

C. Teesta

D. Beas

Ans: A



Explanation: Ajmer city is situated in central Rajasthan state, northwestern India. It was founded by Ajayadeva, an 11th-century Rajput ruler. It is surrounded by Aravali ranges. It is drained by headstreams of the Luni River flowing southwestward and by tributaries of the Banas River flowing eastward.

7. Aizawl is situated on which of the following riverbank?

A. Meghna

B. Tlawng river

C. Hwang Ho

D. Irawadi

Ans: B



Explanation: Aizawl is the capital of Mizoram state in India. It is located north of the Tropic of Cancer in the northern part of Mizoram. It is also situated on a ridge 1132 metres above sea level, with the Tlawng river valley to its west and the Tuirial river valley to its east.

8. At which place does Alaknanda and Bhagirathi meet and take the name Ganga?

A. Devprayag

B. Allahabad

C. Haridwar

D. Rishikesh

Ans: A



Explanation: At Devprayag, rivers Alaknanda and Bhagirathi confluence and form Ganga.

9. Which of the following is the most abundant dissolved ion in the Ocean?

A. Chlorine

B. Bromine

C. Fluorine

D. Cadmium

Ans: A



Explanation: There are six abundant ions of seawater namely chloride, sodium, sulphate, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

10. Which is the longest river in India?

A. Nile

B. Ganga

C. Indus

D. Brahmaputra

Ans: B

Explanation: Ganga is the longest river in India. It originates from the Gangotri Glacier and discharges its water in the Bay of Bengal.

