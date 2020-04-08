UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics for Preparation of World Geography Section

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Syllabus for Geography subject is divided into two sections: Indian Geography & World Geography. With the whole wide world to study aspirants need not feel stressed about the syllabus and revision of the subject. In this article, we have provided all the important topics which should be studied from the World Geography Section while preparing for UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam 2020.
World Geography syllabus can be divide into three sections:
- Physical Geography
- Human Geography
- Economic Geography
Let’s discuss the important topics from each section:
Physical Geography
➨ Geomorphology
- Latitude, Longitude and Time Zones
- Structure of the Interior of the Earth
- Continental Drift & Tectonic Plates
- Volcanic and Earthquake belts of the World
- Mountains (Block and Fold)
- Plateaus & Plains
- Major Drainage basins
Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper
Ques: On 21st June, the Sun
(a) does not set below the horizon at the Arctic Circle
(b) does not set below the horizon at Antarctic Circle
(c) shines vertically overhead at noon on the Equator
(d) shines vertically overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn
Answer: a
➨ Oceanography
- Oceans, inland lakes, and seas
- Ocean currents of the Atlantic Ocean
- Ocean currents of the Pacific Ocean
- Ocean currents of the Indian Ocean (Winter and Summer)
- Ocean bottom resources
- Tides and related effects
- Coral reefs
- Marine Pollution
Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper
Ques: Consider the following pairs:
|
Sea
|
Bordering country
|
1. Adriatic Sea
|
Albania
|
2. Black Sea
|
Croatia
|
3. Caspian Sea
|
Kazakhstan
|
4. Mediterranean Sea
|
Morocco
|
5. Red Sea
|
Syria
Which of the pair given above are correctly matched?
(a) 1, 2 and 4 only
(b) 1, 3 and 4 only
(c) 2 and 5 only
(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
Answer: b
➨ Climatology
- Structure of the atmosphere
- Heat budget
- Planetary and Local winds
- Types of rainfall
- Tropical and temperate cyclones
- El Nino, La Nina, Walker circulation, Southern oscillation
- Climatic regions of the world
Economic Geography
- Major food resource distribution over the world
- Energy resource distribution (coal, uranium, thorium, wind, solar, tidal and geothermal)
- Location of major ports, trading centers, financial centers and other places of economic significance
Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper
Ques: Among the following, which one is the largest exporter of rice in the world in the last five years?
(a) China
(b) India
(c) Myanmar
(d) Vietnam
Answer: b
Human Geography
Generally, very few questions are asked from this section but aspirations should be abreast with the current events related to the following categories:
- Migration - voluntary and forced (including refugee issues)
- Demographic changes
- Population distribution and future trends
- Annual publications of the UN Population Fund
- Review of SDG progress
Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper
Consider the following pairs:
Community sometimes in the affairs of mentioned in the news
- Kurd : Bangladesh
- Madhesi : Nepal
- Rohingya : Myanmar
Ques: Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 2 only
(c) 2 and 3
(d) 3 only
Answer: c