UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Check Important Topics for Preparation of World Geography Section

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Syllabus for Geography subject is divided into two sections: Indian Geography & World Geography. With the whole wide world to study aspirants need not feel stressed about the syllabus and revision of the subject. In this article, we have provided all the important topics which should be studied from the World Geography Section while preparing for UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam 2020.

World Geography syllabus can be divide into three sections:

Physical Geography

Human Geography

Economic Geography

Let’s discuss the important topics from each section:

Physical Geography

➨ Geomorphology

Latitude, Longitude and Time Zones

Structure of the Interior of the Earth

Continental Drift & Tectonic Plates

Volcanic and Earthquake belts of the World

Mountains (Block and Fold)

Plateaus & Plains

Major Drainage basins

Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper

Ques: On 21st June, the Sun

(a) does not set below the horizon at the Arctic Circle

(b) does not set below the horizon at Antarctic Circle

(c) shines vertically overhead at noon on the Equator

(d) shines vertically overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn

Answer: a

➨ Oceanography

Oceans, inland lakes, and seas

Ocean currents of the Atlantic Ocean

Ocean currents of the Pacific Ocean

Ocean currents of the Indian Ocean (Winter and Summer)

Ocean bottom resources

Tides and related effects

Coral reefs

Marine Pollution

Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper

Ques: Consider the following pairs:

Sea Bordering country 1. Adriatic Sea Albania 2. Black Sea Croatia 3. Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4. Mediterranean Sea Morocco 5. Red Sea Syria

Which of the pair given above are correctly matched?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Answer: b

➨ Climatology

Structure of the atmosphere

Heat budget

Planetary and Local winds

Types of rainfall

Tropical and temperate cyclones

El Nino, La Nina, Walker circulation, Southern oscillation

Climatic regions of the world

Economic Geography

Major food resource distribution over the world

Energy resource distribution (coal, uranium, thorium, wind, solar, tidal and geothermal)

Location of major ports, trading centers, financial centers and other places of economic significance

Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper

Ques: Among the following, which one is the largest exporter of rice in the world in the last five years?

(a) China

(b) India

(c) Myanmar

(d) Vietnam

Answer: b

Human Geography

Generally, very few questions are asked from this section but aspirations should be abreast with the current events related to the following categories:

Migration - voluntary and forced (including refugee issues)

Demographic changes

Population distribution and future trends

Annual publications of the UN Population Fund

Review of SDG progress

Let’s look at the reference question asked from the topic in Previous Years’ Paper

Consider the following pairs:

Community sometimes in the affairs of mentioned in the news

Kurd : Bangladesh Madhesi : Nepal Rohingya : Myanmar

Ques: Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 3 only

Answer: c