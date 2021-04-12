UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Month-wise Current Affairs Quiz for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC IAS Prelims exam is scheduled for June 27. Aspirants who are appearing in the exam must be in the last stage of their revision process. It is often suggested that the UPSC aspirants should solve a maximum number of mock tests, previous year papers, and questions based on the UPSC syllabus. This not only helps in time management but also lets a candidate understand the type of question that can be framed from a particular topic.

As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of the past few years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, questions might be asked on current events of the past year. Considering this, we have created a month-wise quiz based on the current affairs topics of the respective month starting from May 2020 to April 2021.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Month-wise Current Affairs Quiz

The month-wise quiz given above is based on the monthly current affairs gist prepared by the Jagran Josh team as per the latest UPSC syllabus. It is suggestive that aspirants understand the nature, clarity, and scope of the syllabus because it is very much crucial for good preparation. It will help to understand what to study and what not to study. The questions asked in the exam are always within the syllabus; hence you always need to keep a close eye on the updated syllabus as it will surely give you success. Aspirants can access the compilation of monthly current affairs from the link provided below:

To get some effective tips regarding how to prepare and revise current affairs before the exam, aspirants can follow the below-given link.

