UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | February’21

Ques 1: Which of the following institutions issued “Green Bonds” for the first time?

(a) World Bank

(b) World Trade Centre

(c) RBI

(d) International Monetary Fund

Ans. a

Explanation: First official Green Bond was released by the World Bank in 2009. The World Bank is a major issuer of Green Bonds. Why in news? Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a study that the cost of issuing 'Green Bonds' has remained higher than the other bonds in India due to asymmetric information. Read more

Ques 2: Regarding the smellicopter choose the correct statement

It is an autonomous drone using a live antenna It’s the only flaw is that it cannot sense the obstacles while flying

Choose the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

© Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: It is an autonomous drone using a live antenna to navigate towards smells. It is also capable to sense and avoid obstacles in its way while flying. It has two plastic wings attached on the back of the drone, to help it fly continuously in the air.

Ques 3: The recently launched MITRA Scheme is related to which of the following?

(a) Textile sector

(b) Education sector

(c) Electronic manufacturing

(d) Renewable energy sector

Ans: a

Explanation: The Finance Minister has proposed setting up of a scheme of Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) Scheme in her budget speech. MITRA aims to enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments, and boost employment generation and exports.

Ques 4: The Chauri Chaura incident was related to which of the following national movements?

(a) Quit India Movement

(b) Swadeshi Movement

(c) Non-Cooperation Movement

(d) Civil Disobedience Movement

Ans: c

Explanation: Why in news? On 4 February 2021, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Chauri Chaura' Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and released a postal stamp dedicated to the event via video conferencing. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. Read more

Ques 5: The “Ageing water infrastructure: An emerging global risk” report is released by?

(a) World Bank

(b) United Nations

(c) UNESCO

(d) World Economic Forum

Ans: b

Explanation: Recently, a UN University report titled "Ageing water infrastructure: An emerging global risk", held that by 2050, most people on Earth would live downstream of tens of thousands of large dams built in the 20th century, many of them including India’s already operating at or beyond their design life, putting lives and property at risk. India is ranked third in the world in terms of building large dams.

Ques 6: Which campaign has been launched on the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam for IPR awareness?

(a) KAPILA

(b) CIPAM

(c) Create India

(d) None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness- KAPILA Campaign was launched on October 15, 2020, by the Union government for intellectual property rights awareness and patent awareness.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements about Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC):

It is a high speed - high capacity railway corridor dedicated to transportation of goods and commodities only. The Union Budget 2021 has proposed the commissioning of Eastern and Western DFC by 2022.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: On 29 December 2020, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing and dedicated it to the nation. He also inaugurated its Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. 1- It is 351 km long and is situated in Uttar Pradesh. Read details here

Ques 8: Which of the following rivers are associated with Dhubri Phulbari bridge?

(a) Kosi

(b) Mandakini

(c) Brahmaputra

(d) Hooghly

Ans. c

Explanation: The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a proposed 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Indian States of Assam and Meghalaya. At present, the travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is by ferry that takes up to 2.5 hours. Read more

Ques 9: Which of the following Power projects has been affected by Chamoli flash floods?

(a) Tehri Power project

(b) Tapovan Hydel Project

(c) Sardar Sarovar Project

(d) Nathpa Jhakri Dam

Ans. b

Explanation: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: A large piece of Nanda Devi glacier broke off on a chilly winter morning of February and fell into a river, triggering an avalanche and glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Two hydroelectric power projects, namely, NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and Rishi Ganga Hydel Project got completely washed away along with five bridges and scores of houses after the waters came rushing in. Read details

Ques 10: Choose the correct statement about Matsu Island

The Matsu island groups lie several hundred kilometres from mainland Taiwan These islands have been under Chinese governance since 1949

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Matsu Islands come under the island group close to the Chinese coast. Taiwan has governed them since 1949. The Matsu islands along with Kinmen and Pratas island groups lie at a distance of several hundred kilometres from mainland Taiwan. How China is using Sand Dredger as a weapon against Taiwan?

Ques 11: Consider the following statements:

The Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) is an intergovernmental organisation dedicated to radio astronomy. India is not a member of SKAO SKAO is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: Square Kilometre Array observatory is an intergovernmental organisation which is new and dedicated to radio astronomy. It is headquartered in the UK. Currently, organisations from ten countries are a part of the SKAO. Recently Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) Council held its first meeting to approve the establishment of world’s largest radio telescope. Read more

Ques 12: Choose the correct statement about Brookesia nana

It is a species of butterfly It was recently found in Mozambique

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Brookesia nana is the smallest species of reptile that has been found in Madagascar in Africa. The male is surprisingly way too small than the female chameleon. Read more

Ques 13: Which is China’s first successful interplanetary mission?

Tianwen-1 Yutu-2

(c) Yinghuo-1

(d) Hope

Ans. a

Explanation: Tianwen-1 is the first successful space mission to Mars from China. It would be reaching the Red Planet in June-July 2021 but has reached its orbit already. Read Details on Tianwen-1 here

Ques 14: Which of the following would be the nodal agency dealing with complaints against unsolicited commercial communication?

(a) Digital Intelligence Unit

(b) Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

(c) Reserve bank of India

(d) Ministry of Information Technology

Ans. a

Explanation: Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) would be the nodal agency to deal with complaints registered against unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). What is Digital Intelligence Unit? Know here

Ques 15: E-Yuva scheme is being implemented by?

(a) BIRAC

(b) ISRO

(c) DRDO

(d) NBRI

Ans. a

Explanation: Empowering Youth for Undertaking Value Added Innovative Translational Research (E-Yuva) is a scheme that would be implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Read more

