What is the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi?

On 29 December 2020, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) via video conferencing and dedicated it to the nation. He also inaugurated its Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness on the modern rail infrastructure project getting implemented on the ground. He further stated that when the first goods train runs in the Khurja Bhaupur freight corridor, the roar of Self-reliant or Atma Nirbhar India can be heard.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal were present on the occasion.

New Bhaupur- New Khurja section: Key Highlights

1- It is 351 km long and is situated in Uttar Pradesh.

2- New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is built at a cost of Rs. 5,750 crores.

3- The section will open opportunities for the local industries such as aluminium industry (Pukhrayan region of Kanpur Dehat district), dairy sector (Auraiya district), textile production/block printing (Etawah district), glassware industry (Firozabad district), pottery products (Khurja of Bulandshahr district), asafoetida or ‘hing’ production (Hathras district) and locks and hardware (Aligarh district).

4- It will also decongest the existing Kanpur-Delhi mainline, enabling Indian Railways to run faster trains.

5- The Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh which is made using the state-of-the-art technology will act as the command centre for the entire route length of the EDFC.

It is interesting to note that the OCC is one of the largest structures of its type in the world, with modern interiors, ergonomic design and best-in-class acoustics. Also, the building is environment-friendly with a Green Building rating of GRIHA4 and is built as per norms of the ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’.

Objectives of the Dedicated Freight Corridor:

The dedicated freight corridor is built to:

1- Reduce transportation cost

2- Connect ports with industrial areas

3- Facilitate heavy haul trains & double-stack containers

4- Increase rail share in goods transport to 45%

New Bhaupur- New Khurja section: Salient Features

1- With this corridor, the average speed of goods trains will increase from 25-30 kmph to 60-70 kmph.

2- The corridor will enhance the transportation of items such as coal, iron, steel, food grains and so forth from Northern India to Eastern and North-Eastern India.

3- The new corridor will facilitate the farmers of Aligarh, Khuja, Firozabad, Agra and Bhaupur to pan-India markets.

4- The new corridor consists of 19 major bridges, 419 minor bridges, 7 rail flyovers to avoid detention to either road or rail traffic.

About Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC)

The EDFC which is envisioned over a route of 1856 km starts from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab and will traverse through the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, terminating at Dankuni in West Bengal.

It is being constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). DFCCIL has specially been set up to build and operate Dedicated Freight Corridors.

DFCCIL is also constructing the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which is envisioned over a route of 1504 route km, connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai and will traverse through the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan or Accessible Indian Campaign is a program launched by Prime Minister Modi on 3 December 2015 (International Day of People with Disabilities) to serve India's differently-abled community. It consists of an index to measure the design of disabled-friendly buildings and human resource policies. The initiative is in line with Article 9 of the 'United Nation Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities' which India inked in 2007. The initiative aims at making at least 50% of the government buildings disabled-friendly in each of the State and Central Capital and make at least 25% of the public transport vehicles under the government as disabled-friendly.

Source: PMO

