Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge: Know all about India's longest bridge on river

The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a proposed 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Indian States of Assam and Meghalaya. At present, the travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is by ferry that takes up to 2.5 hours.

Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will boost tourism & trade. It will also improve access to education & health care and create new employment opportunities.@MORTHIndia @PIB_India @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari @Nagendra_NSinha pic.twitter.com/geHRKBF34l — NHIDCL (@nhidcl) March 6, 2019

Key Highlights:

1- Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has bagged the contract to construct India's longest river bridge.

2- L&T has won Rs. 3,166 crore Brahmaputra bridge project.

3- The bridge is the longest bridge over a river in India, spanning over more than 19 km.

4- It will feature a navigation bridge of 12.625 km approach viaducts of 3.5 km on the Dubri side and 2.2 km on the Phulbari side, connected with approach roads and interchanges on both sides.

5- It is located near the Bangladesh border and will connect Dhubri in Assam with Phulbari in Meghalaya-- a missing link of NH 127-B.

6- The bridge is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and it would be executed by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation(NHIDCL).

7- It is expected to be completed by the year 2026-27.

Significance of the Bridge:

“Not only will it be an important passage for offering easier access to our North Eastern international borders but will give a huge fillip to trade and commerce in the region for the accelerated development of all the North Eastern States especially Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and the Barak Valley,” as per the Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure), L&T, S. V. Desai.

1- It will improve the connectivity of the North-Eastern states with the rest of India.

2- It will also reduce the distance between two Indian States-- Assam and Meghalaya-- by 250 km.

3- It will also offer huge fillip to trade and commerce in the region for the development of India's the North-Eastern States.

4- It will also create new employment opportunities in the region.

About NHIDCL

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation(NHIDCL) is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. It promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including roads in parts of the country which share International Borders with neighbouring countries.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational company which is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

Source: NHIDCL and L&T

