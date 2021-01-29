Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge: What is it, when and how it was formed and why the Centre has approved its underwater study?

Centre has approved an underwater exploration project to determine the age of the Ram Setu and its formation. As per the scientists, the three-year scientific study will help in determining the age of Ramayana Period.

The Central Advisory Board on Archaeology under the age of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has approved the proposal by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, (NIO) last month.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel stated that the world should get to know about the Ram Setu through evidence based on scientific research.

Five years ago, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NIO and ASI to revive underwater archaeology pan India.

In 2005, UPA Government proposed the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project to build a shipping canal to link the Arabian Sea with the Bay of Bengal. Since then, Ram Setu has been a centre of debate as the project requires a channel passing through the limestone shoals of Ram Setu was to be dredged in the Sethusamudram sea, between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. However, the project was opposed by the environmental groups and the present ruling party (BJP) citing that the project will damage Ram Setu.

Highlights:

1- The study will be based on archaeological antiquities, radiometric and thermoluminescence (TL) dating for geological timescale and other supporting environmental data.

2- The study will be used to ascertain the age of the structure which is reported to consist of coral or pumice stones.

3- As the historicity and the date of Ramayana remains debatable to date among historians, archaeologists and scientists, the scientific and underwater archaeological studies will help in understanding the nature and formation of Ram Setu.

4- NIO Goa will use its research vessels-- RV Sindhu Sankalp (ability to go up to and remain 56 metres underwater) and RV Sindhu Sadhana (ability to go up to and remain 80 metres underwater)-- to collect samples of sediment core 35-40mm below the water level. Sindhu Sadhana is an indigenous exploration vessel which can stay underwater for up to 45 days.

5- The study will also reveal if there are any submerged habitations around Ram Setu.

6- As per the officials, the initial budget for the project will be Rs. 10 lakhs.

7- The study will also determine if Ram Setu is a man-made structure or not.

It is to be noted that the Corals contain Calcium Carbonate that will help in determining the age of the structure and the period of Ramayana. Radiometric dating looks for radioactive impurities to ascertain an object's age. TL dating analyses light released when an object is heated.

What is Ram Setu or Adam's Bridge?

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge is a 48 km long chain of shoals between India and Sri Lanka. As per the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', Vanar Sena built a bridge on the ocean to help Ram cross it to reach Lanka to rescue Sita.

How the project will be carried out?

Commencement and duration of the project:

The three-year project is expected to commence by the end of March 2021. The initial survey will be carried out to check habitation remains inundated in the area, if any, without any drilling. The geophysical survey will be used to understand the sub-surface structure.

Team for the project:

The team for the project will comprise of the seasoned archaeologists who are trained divers, along with scientists to perform bathymetry (the study of ocean floors) and seismic survey. Also, Local boats will be used to ferry along Ram Setu as large vessels/ships cannot sail at shallow depts.

Scientific Tests:

1- Side Scan SONAR: It will provide bathymetry-- the study of ocean floors. Soundwaves signals will be sent to the structure which in turn will provide an outline of the physical structure of Ram Setu.

2- Silo Seismic Survey: Mild earthquake-like tremor shocks which are capable of penetrating into the structure will be sent at shallow depths close to Ram Setu. The reflected or refracted signals will be captured by instruments that will provide sub-surface structure.

Significance of the Project

It is well established that the oceans are a treasure trove of coastal lives, habitations, settlements, civilizations and more. Out of all these, sea-level changes remains the most significant w.r.t. climate studies.

India has a vast coastline of around 7,500 km. As per the scientists, these kinds of underwater studies helps in tracing numerous shipwrecks and remains from the past and may reveal a lot of information.

Underwater Archaeological Explorations in India

NIO has been studying a site alongside the coastal Gujarat, a part of Dwarka, and has so far traced large amounts of scattered stones, retrieved at the depth between 3-6 metres beneath. Anchors were also found at the site, suggesting it to be part of an ancient harbour.

In the past, NIO had initiated studies to trace the missing shore temples of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. At present, ship wreckage studies off the Odisha coast and at other sites are underway.

